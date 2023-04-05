When Trump Appeared In Court

Donald J Trump became the first former US president to be indicted, arrested and arraigned on criminal charges on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Trump, 76, pleaded not guilty before State Supreme Court Justice Juan M Merchan to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential elections at his arraignment in the Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday afternoon.

IMAGE: A courtroom sketch of Trump in court. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

IMAGE: Justice Juan Merchan speaks in this courtroom sketch. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump appears in court. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump sits with his attorneys Joe Tacopina and Boris Epshteyn inside the courtroom. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump arrives at the Manhattan criminal courthouse. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump with elder son Donald Trump Jr ahead of delivering remarks on the day of his court appearance in New York. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump arrives at an event at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, evening.

Earlier in the day, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts stemming from hush money payments in 2016 to two women, becoming the first former US president in history to be charged with a criminal offence. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images

IMAGE: Supporters listen as Trump speaks. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

IMAGE: Trump delivers remarks on the day of his court appearance. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

IMAGE: The front page of The New York Times on the day of Trump's court appearance. Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

IMAGE: Republican US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks outside the Manhattan criminal courthouse in Trump's support. Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

IMAGE: On the heels of Trump's indictment, MoveOn erected a pair of billboards on the highway approaches to Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida residence in Palm Beach.

One billboard reads 'Trump Is Not Above the Law'. Another quotes Fox News host Tucker Carlson's private text message about Trump, made public in court filings, which quotes Carlson: 'I hate [Trump] passionately'. The billboards were funded by donations from MoveOn members. Photograph: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

IMAGE: Protesters gather outside the courthouse here and below. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

IMAGE: Opponents of Trump gather outside the Manhattan criminal court during his arraignment. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

IMAGE: Anti-Trump demonstrators argue with a Trump supporter. Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump supporters wave a flag. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump supporters gather near his residence ahead of his anticipated arrival at the Mar-a-Lago Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Getty Images

IMAGE: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate outside the courthouse. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

IMAGE: People against Trump gather outside the courthouse. Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

IMAGE: A Trump supporter drives outside the courthouse. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com