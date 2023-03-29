Richard Gere Calls for Action For Tibet

International Campaign for Tibet Chairman and movie star Richard Gere voiced outrage on March 28, 2024 over cruel Chinese policies in Tibet, as the United States Congress debated ways to pressure Beijing over human rights violations.
Gere accused China of 'cruelty, collective violence and persecution' of the Tibetan people, whom he said were repressed by a 'pervasive surveillance system.'
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, House Committee on Rules Ranking Member Jim McGovern, Senator Jeff Merkley and Senator Todd Young hosted a bipartisan press conference with Gere to highlight the plight of the Tibetan people.
