News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Richard Gere Calls for Action For Tibet

Richard Gere Calls for Action For Tibet

By REDIFF NEWS
March 29, 2023 14:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

International Campaign for Tibet Chairman and movie star Richard Gere voiced outrage on March 28, 2024 over cruel Chinese policies in Tibet, as the United States Congress debated ways to pressure Beijing over human rights violations.

Gere accused China of 'cruelty, collective violence and persecution' of the Tibetan people, whom he said were repressed by a 'pervasive surveillance system.'

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, House Committee on Rules Ranking Member Jim McGovern, Senator Jeff Merkley and Senator Todd Young hosted a bipartisan press conference with Gere to highlight the plight of the Tibetan people.

 

IMAGE: Richard Gere speaks at a bipartisan press conference on Tibetan rights outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, March 28, 2023.
Earlier Gere, attended a hearing with the Congressional-Executive Commission on China featuring the democratically elected leader of Tibetans in exile. All Photographs: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Gere greets US Congressman Jim McGovern.

 

IMAGE: Gere greets US Congressman Michael McCaul.

 

IMAGE: Tibetan activists listen as Gere speaks at the press conference.

 

IMAGE: Activists hold Tibetan flags at the press conference.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Why the Dalai Lama Matters
Why the Dalai Lama Matters
Xi unveils new vision for Tibet. Should India worry?
Xi unveils new vision for Tibet. Should India worry?
'Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama is long overdue'
'Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama is long overdue'
Tribunal says Google to pay Rs 1337 cr fine in 30 days
Tribunal says Google to pay Rs 1337 cr fine in 30 days
4 cheetah cubs born in India after decades
4 cheetah cubs born in India after decades
Nitish Kumar will not speak on Rahul Gandhi because...
Nitish Kumar will not speak on Rahul Gandhi because...
Artist Vivan Sundaram, among India's greats, is dead
Artist Vivan Sundaram, among India's greats, is dead
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why is China Focusing on Tibet?

Why is China Focusing on Tibet?

Has India Changed Its Tibet Policy?

Has India Changed Its Tibet Policy?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances