Richard Gere Calls for Action For Tibet

International Campaign for Tibet Chairman and movie star Richard Gere voiced outrage on March 28, 2024 over cruel Chinese policies in Tibet, as the United States Congress debated ways to pressure Beijing over human rights violations.

Gere accused China of 'cruelty, collective violence and persecution' of the Tibetan people, whom he said were repressed by a 'pervasive surveillance system.'

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, House Committee on Rules Ranking Member Jim McGovern, Senator Jeff Merkley and Senator Todd Young hosted a bipartisan press conference with Gere to highlight the plight of the Tibetan people.

IMAGE: Richard Gere speaks at a bipartisan press conference on Tibetan rights outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, March 28, 2023.

Earlier Gere, attended a hearing with the Congressional-Executive Commission on China featuring the democratically elected leader of Tibetans in exile. All Photographs: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

IMAGE: Gere greets US Congressman Jim McGovern.

IMAGE: Gere greets US Congressman Michael McCaul.

IMAGE: Tibetan activists listen as Gere speaks at the press conference.

IMAGE: Activists hold Tibetan flags at the press conference.

