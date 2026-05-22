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Home  » News » Beed Hotelier Murdered After Dispute; Accused Called Victim's Son

Beed Hotelier Murdered After Dispute; Accused Called Victim's Son

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 15:51 IST

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A hotel owner in Beed, Maharashtra, was allegedly murdered following a heated financial dispute, with one of the accused informing the victim's son about the crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A hotel owner in Beed was allegedly murdered due to a financial dispute.
  • The accused reportedly informed the victim's son about the attack.
  • One of the accused has been apprehended by the police.
  • Police are searching for the second suspect involved in the murder.

A 43-year-old hotel owner was allegedly killed by two persons over a financial dispute, with the prime accused informing the victim's son about the attack over the phone, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Parli Vaijnath town on Thursday night, they said.

 

Details of the Financial Dispute

According to police, victim Karbhari Narayan Andhale had been locked in a monetary dispute with the accused Sachin Rathod and Sumit Pawar.

Andhale got into an argument with the accused over the same matter, during which the duo slit his throat. As he lay in a pool of blood, Rathod called his son and told him over the phone, "I have attacked your father. He is lying here", the official said.

Aftermath of the Attack

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, said an official.

Police Investigation

One of the accused has been apprehended, and efforts are underway to trace the other, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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