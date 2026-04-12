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Brother of Murdered Sarpanch Claims Conspiracy to Weaken Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 12, 2026 19:55 IST

The brother of a murdered sarpanch in Beed, India, alleges a conspiracy to defame him and weaken the murder case, claiming pressure to withdraw the case after his brother's death due to opposing extortion.

Key Points

  • Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, alleges attempts to defame him and weaken the murder case.
  • Santosh Deshmukh was murdered for opposing extortion related to a renewable energy project in Massajog, Beed.
  • Dhananjay Deshmukh claims he faced pressure to withdraw the murder case and was lured into a conspiracy for a settlement.
  • The case involves arrests, including an aide of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.
  • Dhananjay Deshmukh met with the Beed Superintendent of Police to discuss the case and other issues affecting Massajog.

Dhananjay Deshmukh, the brother of murdered Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, has claimed that attempts are being made to "defame and psychologically weaken" him in connection with the case.

Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was murdered in December 2024 for trying to stop an extortion attempt on a renewable energy firm, which had set up a windmill project in the area. Several persons were arrested in the case, including Walmik Karad, a close aide of NCP leader and former minister Dhananjay Munde.

 

Allegations of Pressure and Conspiracy

"Pressure was exerted on me to withdraw the (murder) case. Efforts are being made to defame and psychologically weaken me. I was even called to a place as part of a conspiracy to enter into a deal to settle the case. But I chose not to go," Dhananjay Deshmukh told reporters after meeting Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat on Saturday.

Dhananjay Deshmukh and others met the SP to discuss issues affecting Massajog, including thefts, house breaking etc.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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