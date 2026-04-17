Delhi Police Bust Honey-Trap Robbery Module

Delhi Police dismantled a honey-trap robbery gang in Mehrauli, arresting three individuals involved in luring and robbing unsuspecting victims.

Key Points Delhi Police bust a honey-trap robbery module operating in Mehrauli, arresting three suspects.

The 22-year-old woman lured victims to secluded spots where accomplices robbed them at knifepoint.

One victim was robbed near Mehrauli-Badarpur Road after being lured by the woman.

Police apprehended Rahul, a repeat offender, along with the woman and another associate, Sameer.

The Delhi Police are conducting further investigations into the honey-trap robbery case.

A honey-trap robbery module operating in south Delhi's Mehrauli area has been busted with the arrest of three people, including a 22-year-old woman who allegedly lured victims before her accomplices robbed them at knifepoint, police said on Friday.

How The Honey-Trap Robbery Worked

Giving details about their modus operandi, the police said that the woman would approach unsuspecting men and lead them to a secluded spot, where two male associates would rob the victims after overpowering them.

"The case came to light on April 13 when a man, identified as Baidynath Kamat, was allegedly targeted near Mehrauli-Badarpur Road. The woman signalled him near a park wall and, when he followed her, two men intercepted him and robbed him at knifepoint before fleeing," a senior police officer said.

Arrests And Investigation Details

Acting on the complaint, a team from Mehrauli police station chased the suspects and managed to apprehend one of them -- Rahul (29) from Lado Sarai.

"Subsequently, the remaining two accused -- the woman and another associate, Sameer (22) -- were traced and arrested with the help of surveillance near a traffic signal in the area. Belongings of the complainant were recovered," he said.

Repeat Offender Involved

According to the police, Rahul is a repeat offender and has been previously involved in multiple cases of robbery, theft, and Arms Act violations registered at different police stations in the city.

The other two accused have no prior criminal record. Further investigation is underway, they said.

In a similar case of honey trapping, the Delhi Police recently arrested a man from West Bengal for duping over 500 women across the country of more than Rs 2 crore by using fake social media or dating app profiles, emotional stories and promises of marriage.

Under Indian law, charges of robbery and conspiracy are typically applied in such cases. The investigation will likely focus on gathering evidence to build a strong case against the accused, including witness statements and forensic analysis.