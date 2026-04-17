HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Police Bust Honey-Trap Robbery Module

Delhi Police Bust Honey-Trap Robbery Module

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 16:59 IST

x

Delhi Police dismantled a honey-trap robbery gang in Mehrauli, arresting three individuals involved in luring and robbing unsuspecting victims.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police bust a honey-trap robbery module operating in Mehrauli, arresting three suspects.
  • The 22-year-old woman lured victims to secluded spots where accomplices robbed them at knifepoint.
  • One victim was robbed near Mehrauli-Badarpur Road after being lured by the woman.
  • Police apprehended Rahul, a repeat offender, along with the woman and another associate, Sameer.
  • The Delhi Police are conducting further investigations into the honey-trap robbery case.

A honey-trap robbery module operating in south Delhi's Mehrauli area has been busted with the arrest of three people, including a 22-year-old woman who allegedly lured victims before her accomplices robbed them at knifepoint, police said on Friday.

How The Honey-Trap Robbery Worked

Giving details about their modus operandi, the police said that the woman would approach unsuspecting men and lead them to a secluded spot, where two male associates would rob the victims after overpowering them.

 

"The case came to light on April 13 when a man, identified as Baidynath Kamat, was allegedly targeted near Mehrauli-Badarpur Road. The woman signalled him near a park wall and, when he followed her, two men intercepted him and robbed him at knifepoint before fleeing," a senior police officer said.

Arrests And Investigation Details

Acting on the complaint, a team from Mehrauli police station chased the suspects and managed to apprehend one of them -- Rahul (29) from Lado Sarai.

"Subsequently, the remaining two accused -- the woman and another associate, Sameer (22) -- were traced and arrested with the help of surveillance near a traffic signal in the area. Belongings of the complainant were recovered," he said.

Repeat Offender Involved

According to the police, Rahul is a repeat offender and has been previously involved in multiple cases of robbery, theft, and Arms Act violations registered at different police stations in the city.

The other two accused have no prior criminal record. Further investigation is underway, they said.

In a similar case of honey trapping, the Delhi Police recently arrested a man from West Bengal for duping over 500 women across the country of more than Rs 2 crore by using fake social media or dating app profiles, emotional stories and promises of marriage.

Under Indian law, charges of robbery and conspiracy are typically applied in such cases. The investigation will likely focus on gathering evidence to build a strong case against the accused, including witness statements and forensic analysis.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Woman and Accomplice Arrested in Delhi Honey-Trap Extortion Scheme
Woman and Accomplice Arrested in Delhi Honey-Trap Extortion Scheme
Delhi Police Nab Trio in Hari Nagar Armed Robbery
Delhi Police Nab Trio in Hari Nagar Armed Robbery
Delhi Police Nab Trio in Staged Robbery of ₹4 Million
Delhi Police Nab Trio in Staged Robbery of ₹4 Million
Belagavi Police Nab Woman Accused of Robbing Wealthy Men
How an Indore 'Honey Trap' Gang Extorted Money from a Former Soldier
How an Indore 'Honey Trap' Gang Extorted Money from a Former Soldier

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Leader not present, deputy missing: Raghav Chadha's dig at AAP in Rajya Sabha2:17

Leader not present, deputy missing: Raghav Chadha's dig...

Watch: Lalu Prasad Makes Surprise Appearance at Tej Pratap's Birthday Party1:31

Watch: Lalu Prasad Makes Surprise Appearance at Tej...

Kangana's Stylish Entry at Parliament Steals the Spotlight0:19

Kangana's Stylish Entry at Parliament Steals the Spotlight

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO