HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Police Nab Trio in Staged Robbery of ₹4 Million

Delhi Police Nab Trio in Staged Robbery of ₹4 Million

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 22:19 IST

x

Delhi Police swiftly solved a staged robbery case, arresting a husband, wife, and brother-in-law who conspired to steal nearly ₹4 million from a trader in Naya Bazar.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested three individuals for staging a robbery of approximately ₹4 million.
  • The staged robbery was orchestrated by the complainant's servant, his wife, and her brother-in-law.
  • The accused planned the robbery to repay debts, using the servant's position to execute the crime.
  • Police recovered ₹3.997 million and other evidence from a house in Pitampura.
  • CCTV footage and technical surveillance led to the quick apprehension of the suspects.

Delhi Police has arrested a husband-wife duo and the woman's brother-in-law on Monday for allegedly staging a planned robbery of nearly Rs 40 lakh in north Delhi, an official said.

The police arrested Hariom alias Bunty, his wife Monika, and her brother-in-law Sunny Luthra, and recovered Rs 39.97 lakh, along with two bags, from a house in Pitampura, police said, adding that Rs 50,000 had already been deposited in a bank account by the accused.

 

Hariom, who was working as a servant with the complainant, used his position to execute the conspiracy.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30 am when 67-year-old trader Ramavatar Aggarwal was heading to his shop in Naya Bazar on a scooter, carrying about Rs 40 lakh in cash.

"The bag containing the money was with his servant Hariom. Near Roshanara Bagh Road, a man intercepted them, assaulted both, and fled with the bag," a senior police officer said.

A case was registered at Roop Nagar police station, and teams were immediately deployed to trace the accused. CCTV footage and technical surveillance raised suspicion about Hariom, who was questioned.

Investigation and Arrests

During interrogation, Hariom disclosed that he had conspired with his wife and her brother-in-law, Sunny Luthra, to stage the robbery to repay debts, police said.

Acting on the leads, police conducted raids in Pitampura and Shalimar Bagh and apprehended the co-accused, cracking the case in hours. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Couple Nabbed for Bus Robbery After Staging Misbehaviour Claim
Delhi Couple Nabbed for Bus Robbery After Staging Misbehaviour Claim
Delhi man held over fake police arrest in £40,000 robbery
Delhi man held over fake police arrest in £40,000 robbery
Delhi Woman and Accomplice Arrested for Attempted Murder of Husband
Delhi Woman and Accomplice Arrested for Attempted Murder of Husband
Two Arrested After Daylight Robbery of ₹10.65 Lakh in Delhi
Two Arrested After Daylight Robbery of ₹10.65 Lakh in Delhi
Domestic Help Masterminds Fake ED Raid, Robs Elderly Couple
Domestic Help Masterminds Fake ED Raid, Robs Elderly Couple

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 2

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal pay last respects to Asha Bhosle 0:33

Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal pay last respects to Asha Bhosle

Raj Thackeray pays last respects to Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle0:21

Raj Thackeray pays last respects to Legendary Singer Asha...

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Leopards, Elephants, Deer Spotted Along Wildlife Corridor1:30

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Leopards, Elephants, Deer...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO