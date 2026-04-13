Delhi Police Nab Trio in Staged Robbery of ₹4 Million

Delhi Police swiftly solved a staged robbery case, arresting a husband, wife, and brother-in-law who conspired to steal nearly ₹4 million from a trader in Naya Bazar.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested three individuals for staging a robbery of approximately ₹4 million.

The staged robbery was orchestrated by the complainant's servant, his wife, and her brother-in-law.

The accused planned the robbery to repay debts, using the servant's position to execute the crime.

Police recovered ₹3.997 million and other evidence from a house in Pitampura.

CCTV footage and technical surveillance led to the quick apprehension of the suspects.

Delhi Police has arrested a husband-wife duo and the woman's brother-in-law on Monday for allegedly staging a planned robbery of nearly Rs 40 lakh in north Delhi, an official said.

The police arrested Hariom alias Bunty, his wife Monika, and her brother-in-law Sunny Luthra, and recovered Rs 39.97 lakh, along with two bags, from a house in Pitampura, police said, adding that Rs 50,000 had already been deposited in a bank account by the accused.

Hariom, who was working as a servant with the complainant, used his position to execute the conspiracy.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30 am when 67-year-old trader Ramavatar Aggarwal was heading to his shop in Naya Bazar on a scooter, carrying about Rs 40 lakh in cash.

"The bag containing the money was with his servant Hariom. Near Roshanara Bagh Road, a man intercepted them, assaulted both, and fled with the bag," a senior police officer said.

A case was registered at Roop Nagar police station, and teams were immediately deployed to trace the accused. CCTV footage and technical surveillance raised suspicion about Hariom, who was questioned.

Investigation and Arrests

During interrogation, Hariom disclosed that he had conspired with his wife and her brother-in-law, Sunny Luthra, to stage the robbery to repay debts, police said.

Acting on the leads, police conducted raids in Pitampura and Shalimar Bagh and apprehended the co-accused, cracking the case in hours. Further investigation is underway.