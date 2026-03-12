Belagavi Police Nab Woman Accused of Robbing Wealthy Men

Belagavi police have arrested a woman accused of using social media to lure wealthy men into a honeytrap scheme, robbing them of their valuables at a local lodge.

Key Points A woman in Belagavi has been arrested for allegedly luring wealthy men through social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

The accused, Deepa Avatagi, would befriend men, engage in obscene chats, and invite them to a lodge where she would rob them.

Police seized property worth approximately Rs 32.86 lakh, including cars, mobile phones, and cash, from the accused.

An accomplice, Shivanand Mathapati, who allegedly provided information about affluent individuals, is currently absconding.

The police are continuing their investigation to determine the full extent of the scheme and identify all victims.

Belagavi Police have arrested a woman who allegedly lured wealthy men and robbed them, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Deepa Avatagi (33), a native of Mahalingpur in Bagalkot district. She claimed to be a fashion designer, they said.

Her associate, Shivanand Mathapati, a resident of Hukkeri taluk in Belagavi district, is currently absconding.

Police said Mathapati allegedly supplied information about affluent individuals to the accused.

The Honeytrap Scheme

According to investigators, Deepa befriended wealthy men through social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. After establishing contact, she allegedly engaged them in obscene chats and later invited them to meet her at a lodge in Belagavi city.

Once the victim arrived at the lodge, she would ask him to take a shower.

While the man was inside the bathroom, she would allegedly lock the door from outside and flee with his mobile phone, cash and car keys, Belagavi Police Commissioner Bhushan Gulabrao Borase said.

Police said some of the incidents were captured on the lodge's CCTV cameras. The accused would later call the victim from another phone number and allegedly demand money, threatening to lodge a police complaint if the victim refused to pay.

A case has been registered at the Tilakwadi Police Station in Belagavi. A police team led by Inspector Parashuram Poojari arrested the accused during the investigation.

Seized Property and Ongoing Investigation

Police have seized property worth approximately Rs 32.86 lakh from the accused. The seized items include cars, 11 mobile phones, a tablet, a dongle, three car keys and Rs 14,000 in cash, the senior police officer said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, and efforts are on to trace the absconding accomplice, police added.

"The recovered items will be returned to the rightful owners. Shivanand is still absconding and will be secured very soon. He was earlier arrested in Bengaluru by the Bengaluru Police. We are currently working out to find how many people have been targeted by them," the officer added.