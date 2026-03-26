Woman and Accomplice Arrested in Delhi Honey-Trap Extortion Scheme

Delhi Police have dismantled a sophisticated honey-trap extortion racket, arresting a woman and her accomplice who allegedly used false criminal charges to coerce victims into paying settlements.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A woman and her associate have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly running a honey-trap and extortion racket.

The accused allegedly filed multiple false criminal cases to pressure victims into paying monetary settlements.

The scheme involved contacting victims on social media, inducing financial transactions, and then lodging criminal complaints.

Police investigation revealed the woman had allegedly filed nine FIRs, including rape and molestation allegations, across Delhi police stations.

Evidence seized includes audio recordings of settlement negotiations and a mobile phone with incriminating conversations, now undergoing forensic analysis.

Delhi Police arrested a 44-year-old woman and her associate for allegedly running a honey-trap and extortion racket by filing multiple criminal cases to pressure victims into monetary settlements, an official said on Thursday.

The accused woman, a resident of Daryaganj, and her accomplice, Yashdev Singh Chauhan (44), a resident of New Usmanpur, were arrested following a complaint filed by a retired Army captain, he said.

According to police, the woman initially contacted the complainant on social media, promising to offer professional services to promote his novels. She allegedly induced him into making financial transactions. She later created disputes and lodged a criminal case against him at the Mehrauli police station.

The FIR, registered in 2021 under serious charges, was later quashed by the Supreme Court on February 25, 2025, which observed that the proceedings were an abuse of the process of law, police said.

"Based on the retired officer's complaint, a fresh case was registered at the Mehrauli police station, alleging extortion in connivance of an associate," the officer said.

Investigation Uncovers Extensive Fraud

During an investigation, the crime branch found that the woman had allegedly lodged as many as nine FIRs across different police stations in Delhi. Of these, three involved rape allegations while six related to molestation and criminal intimidation, he added.

Multiple victims have recorded statements corroborating the woman's alleged modus operandi, stating that intermediaries were used to negotiate for monetary settlements after cases were registered, he said.

Police said the woman's associate Chauhan introduced himself as an advocate, but he worked as a clerk with a lawyer at Karkardooma court for the past 12 years.

Evidence and Forensic Analysis

"A pen drive containing audio recordings of settlement negotiations and a mobile phone with incriminating conversations have been seized and sent for forensic examination. Voice samples of both the accused have also been collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to identify other possible victims and links to the alleged racket.