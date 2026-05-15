Odisha Doctor Killed In Family Property Row

A homoeopathic doctor in Odisha was tragically murdered by his own family due to a heated property dispute, highlighting the deadly consequences of unresolved land conflicts.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A homoeopathic doctor in Odisha was allegedly murdered by his brother and family over a property dispute.

The victim, Golakh Chandra Nauri, was attacked with a wooden plank during a quarrel.

Police have arrested three family members in connection with the murder, while one remains absconding.

The incident occurred in Baradanga village, within the Mahakalapada police station limits of Kendrapara district.

The deceased was also associated with the Communist Party of India and had contested an Assembly election in 2014.

A homoeopathic doctor was killed allegedly by his elder brother and other family members over a property dispute in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Friday.

Details of the Kendrapara Murder Case

The deceased has been identified as Golakh Chandra Nauri (42) of Baradanga village within Mahakalapada police station limits.

Police said a quarrel broke out between the two brothers over a land dispute on Thursday night, during which the accused allegedly attacked Nauri with a wooden plank, critically injuring him.

He was first taken to the community health centre at Mahakalapada and later shifted to the district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Arrests and Investigation

Police arrested the deceased's elder brother Abhaya Chandra Nauri (44), his daughter Kandhei Nauri (23), and daughter-in-law Jasmini Nauri (27) in connection with the murder.

Another accused, Jitendra Nauri (30), son of Abhaya Chandra Nauri, is absconding.

"We are conducting raids to nab Jitendra," Mahakalpada police station inspector-in-charge Manas Kumar Mallick said.

Legal Proceedings and Background

A case has been registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The deceased, who was also associated with the Communist Party of India, had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Assembly election from Mahakalapada constituency as a CPI candidate. He was running two clinics at Mahakalpada and Paradip.