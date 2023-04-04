News
Rediff.com  » News » Home ministry seeks report from Bengal on Ram Navami violence

Home ministry seeks report from Bengal on Ram Navami violence

Source: PTI
April 04, 2023 18:19 IST
The Union home ministry on Tuesday sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government on the violence during Ram Navami in Howrah, sources said.

IMAGE: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visits Rishra to inspect the situation where a stone-pelting incident occurred, Hooghly, April 4, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

This comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Governor C V Ananda Bose and took stock of the prevailing situation in the state, particularly in violence-hit areas of Howrah.

 

The home ministry sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government on the violence that took place on Ram Navami in Howrah, the sources said.

Clashes broke out between two groups during festivities on March 30. Several vehicles were torched, and shops ransacked in the area, the police said.

Over 30 people were arrested in connection with the violence in Howrah.

