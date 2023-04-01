Ram Navami clashes: Situation in Howrah's Kazipara peaceful, Sec 144 still in force

Situation in Howrah district's Kazipara area, which witnessed clashes between two groups during a procession on Ram Navami, is peaceful and under control on Saturday, even as prohibitory order was still in force in the area, an officer said.

IMAGE: Security personnel cordon off an area after clashes broke out between two groups during a 'Ram Navami' procession on Thursday, at Kajipara in Howrah district on Friday, March 31, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Shops and markets opened as traffic movement started from the morning amid heavy deployment of police in the area, the officer said.

Internet connections remained suspended even as prohibitory order under CrPC Section 144 was still in place in and around the area where several shops and residences were vandalised during the clashes, he said.

The state CID has over the investigation of the clashes, the officer said.

"Situation is under control and peaceful. Life is leaping back to normalcy. We are, however, continuing with the police deployment there to keep a check on the situation. As of now the internet connectivity will remain suspended as a part of our security measures. The investigation of the clashes has been taken over by the CID," the officer told PTI.

Meanwhile, police continued with raids throughout the intervening Friday-Saturday night and nabbed a few more people for their alleged involvement in the vandalism.

"We will be verifying their involvement with video footage we have from the spot on that day. If found guilty they will be treated as per the law," he added.

On Thursday evening, clashes broke out between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was passing through Kazipara in Howrah town.

Several shops were ransacked during the violence while a number of cars including a few police vehicles were set on fire.

Fresh incidents of stone pelting by locals on police was witnessed in the area on Friday afternoon following which prohibitory orders were imposed in the area and internet services were suspended.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party and other right-wing organisations were behind the violence in Howrah's Kazipara area during a procession on Ram Navami.

The BJP denied the allegations of Banerjee and instead demanded an NIA probe into the matter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose over the violence during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah and took stock of the situation.

Shah also spoke to BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar in this connection.