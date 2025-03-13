Holi Or Jumma? Bihar Politicos Heat Up Festival Time

IMAGE: Students of Patna Women's College applying colours ahead of Holi. All photographs: ANI Photo

Ahead of Holi, controversial statements by leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Janata Dal-United in Bihar have heated up politics in the state which goes to the polls this winter.

On Monday, BJP MLA Haribhushan Singh Thakur Bachaul asked Muslims to stay indoors on Holi on March 14, which coincides with Friday prayers (jumma namaaz) during the month of Ramzan, to give Hindus the freedom to celebrate the festival of colours.

On Wednesday, Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara, who is a JD-U leader, appealed to people to stop playing Holi from 12.30 pm to 2 pm to allow Muslims to offer Friday prayers without hindrance.

This triggered an angry response from BJP leaders. JD-U leaders also reacted against Ara for making such a statement in public.

IMAGE: BJP MLA Haribhushan Singh Thakur Bachaul.

Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary, a senior JD-U leader who is considered close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, demanded the Darbhanga mayor's removal from the party for her statement.

"It was a wrong statement contrary to our leader Nitish Kumar's stand to strengthen communal harmony. Such people should be removed from the party," Choudhary said.

Two other senior JD-U leaders, Sharvan Kumar and Madan Sahni, both Bihar ministers, also questioned Ara's statement, stating it was in bad taste and that she should not have made such a remark on Holi.

Most senior JD-U leaders had, however, kept mum after Bachaul's statement that Muslims should stay indoors on Holi.

"Who is Bachaul to issue such an appeal to Muslims to stay indoors on Holi?" asked Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly.

"Who has given him the power? Where is the chief minister to take cognisance of his ally who plays divisive politics?"

IMAGE: Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara.

PTI adds: Ara's remarks drew an angry response from Bachaul, the BJP MLA from the adjoining district of Madhubani. Speaking to reporters on the state assembly premises, he asked, "Where are the self-proclaimed secularists who were attacking me? The mayor of Darbhanga has virtually called for 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', to convert India into an Islamic caliphate."

"The administration is not supposed to tell the people when and how to celebrate a festival," state Minister Shravan Kumar said, adding, "These decisions are best left to society and the administration must always concentrate on maintaining the rule of law."

Kumar also disapproved of Bachaul's remarks, saying, "Elected representatives must never use language that hurts a section of society."

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com