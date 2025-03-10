HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Stay indoors': Bihar BJP MLA's Holi appeal to Muslims sparks row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 10, 2025 14:01 IST

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Bihar on Monday made an "appeal" to Muslims to "stay indoors" on Holi, which this year falls on a Friday during the holy month of Ramazan, and to "let Hindus celebrate their festival" without any disruptions.

IMAGE: Devotees celebrate with colours during a gathering at a temple ahead of Holi festival at Nandgaon in Mathura. Photograph: ANI Photo

Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, the MLA from Bisfi assembly constituency in Madhubani district, made these remarks while speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Sabha premises.

"I want to appeal to Muslims there are 52 jummas (Fridays) in a year. One of them coincides with Holi. So, they should let Hindus celebrate the festival and not take offence if colours are smeared on them. If they have such a problem, they should stay indoors. This is essential for maintaining communal harmony," Thakur added.

 

When pointed out that Muslims observe roza (fasting) during Ramazan and hold special prayers on Fridays, the MLA snapped, "They have always had double standards. They are happy to make money by setting up stalls selling abir-gulaal (coloured powders), but if a few stains land on their clothes, they start fearing dozakh (hell)."

Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA and former minister Israil Mansuri took strong exception to the utterances of Bachaul, saying "there has been no problem between Hindus and Muslims when it comes to festivals. Hindus attend our Iftaar parties. Why is the BJP MLA worried about Muslims on Holi? These people foment communal trouble for political trouble and pretend to be flag-bearers of Sanatan".

However, state minority affairs minister and Janata Dal-United leader Zama Khan asserted that "there will be no untoward incident. The administration has been clearly instructed to ensure harmony during the festive season.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
