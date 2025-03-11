Muslim men can wear 'tarpaulin hijab' on Holi: UP minister

In controversial comments, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raghuraj Singh has suggested that Muslim men wear hijabs made of tarpaulin to avoid any inconvenience during Holi celebrations on Friday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The festival of Holi this year coincides with the second Friday of the month of Ramzan.

Singh, who is chairman of the high-power advisory committee of the labour and employment ministry in Uttar Pradesh, and enjoys minister of state equivalent rank, said, "The administration is on alert in view of Holi celebrations and for the 'Juma namaz' (Friday prayers) but some people have their objections".

"To those people, I would request that like the women there (apparently referring to Muslim women) wear hijab, and mosques are covered using tarpaulin, they can make a hijab of tarpaulin for themselves, and can move (from one place to another). They will not face any inconvenience, and will be able to offer namaz easily," he said.

He said Holi is a matter of faith for 'Sanatan Dharma' and revellers cannot be asked to throw colours within a specific range.

"It (Holi) has been celebrated since 'Satya Yug'. Holi comes once in a year. And, hence, I would say that like the mosques are covered with tarpaulin, and their (Muslim) women wear hijab, they should make a hijab using a tarpaulin. Their (skull) caps will not get wet. The men can also wear the hijab of tarpaulin. The Hindus should not be inconvenienced," he stated.

The controversial remarks comes days after a circle officer in Sambhal kicked up a row by commenting that those who feel uncomfortable with Holi colours should stay indoors, as the festival comes only once a year, whereas Juma namaz takes place 52 times in a year.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had supported the remarks of the Sambhal police officer, saying the official may have spoken as a "pehelwan", but what the Arjun awardee said was correct.

Ahead of the festival, many mosques in Uttar Pradesh have shifted the Friday prayer timings on Holi.

The imam of Lucknow Eidgah has asked the mosques to hold the Juma namaz at 2 pm that day. He also advised Muslims to offer prayers at a nearby mosque, instead of going to a distant one.

In Sambhal, it was decided that Hindus would play Holi till 2.30 pm on March 14, and Muslims would offer namaz after 2.30 pm, a senior police official had said.

The chief mufti of Aligarh, Khalid Hameed, has urged Muslims to take all precautions to ensure that the festival of Holi passes off peacefully in a cordial atmosphere.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mufti Hameed said, "Muslims should adopt a flexible approach. While going for Friday prayers, they should avoid passing through areas where colours are being sprinkled."

He also urged the imams of mosques to delay the prescribed timing of the Friday prayers by an hour to avoid any possible clash.

He emphasised that with minor adjustments, the Muslim community could contribute to the peaceful celebration of Holi

On the recent proposal by local BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for construction of a Ram temple on the AMU campus, Singh said, "I strongly support this proposal, and I am ready to make a hefty contribution for this cause."