HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Muslim men can wear 'tarpaulin hijab' on Holi: UP minister

Muslim men can wear 'tarpaulin hijab' on Holi: UP minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: March 11, 2025 15:27 IST

x

In controversial comments, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raghuraj Singh has suggested that Muslim men wear hijabs made of tarpaulin to avoid any inconvenience during Holi celebrations on Friday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The festival of Holi this year coincides with the second Friday of the month of Ramzan.

Singh, who is chairman of the high-power advisory committee of the labour and employment ministry in Uttar Pradesh, and enjoys minister of state equivalent rank, said, "The administration is on alert in view of Holi celebrations and for the 'Juma namaz' (Friday prayers) but some people have their objections".

"To those people, I would request that like the women there (apparently referring to Muslim women) wear hijab, and mosques are covered using tarpaulin, they can make a hijab of tarpaulin for themselves, and can move (from one place to another). They will not face any inconvenience, and will be able to offer namaz easily," he said.

He said Holi is a matter of faith for 'Sanatan Dharma' and revellers cannot be asked to throw colours within a specific range.

"It (Holi) has been celebrated since 'Satya Yug'. Holi comes once in a year. And, hence, I would say that like the mosques are covered with tarpaulin, and their (Muslim) women wear hijab, they should make a hijab using a tarpaulin. Their (skull) caps will not get wet. The men can also wear the hijab of tarpaulin. The Hindus should not be inconvenienced," he stated.

 

The controversial remarks comes days after a circle officer in Sambhal kicked up a row by commenting that those who feel uncomfortable with Holi colours should stay indoors, as the festival comes only once a year, whereas Juma namaz takes place 52 times in a year.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had supported the remarks of the Sambhal police officer, saying the official may have spoken as a "pehelwan", but what the Arjun awardee said was correct.

Ahead of the festival, many mosques in Uttar Pradesh have shifted the Friday prayer timings on Holi.

The imam of Lucknow Eidgah has asked the mosques to hold the Juma namaz at 2 pm that day. He also advised Muslims to offer prayers at a nearby mosque, instead of going to a distant one.

In Sambhal, it was decided that Hindus would play Holi till 2.30 pm on March 14, and Muslims would offer namaz after 2.30 pm, a senior police official had said.

The chief mufti of Aligarh, Khalid Hameed, has urged Muslims to take all precautions to ensure that the festival of Holi passes off peacefully in a cordial atmosphere.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mufti Hameed said, "Muslims should adopt a flexible approach. While going for Friday prayers, they should avoid passing through areas where colours are being sprinkled."

He also urged the imams of mosques to delay the prescribed timing of the Friday prayers by an hour to avoid any possible clash.

He emphasised that with minor adjustments, the Muslim community could contribute to the peaceful celebration of Holi

On the recent proposal by local BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for construction of a Ram temple on the AMU campus, Singh said, "I strongly support this proposal, and I am ready to make a hefty contribution for this cause."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Stay indoors': Bihar BJP MLA's Holi appeal to Muslims
'Stay indoors': Bihar BJP MLA's Holi appeal to Muslims
Holi comes once a year, but Jumma 52 times: Sambhal cop
Holi comes once a year, but Jumma 52 times: Sambhal cop
No one can stop Holi celebrations inside AMU: BJP MP
No one can stop Holi celebrations inside AMU: BJP MP
Holi celebrations till 2:30 pm, namaaz to follow in Sambhal on Mar 14
Holi celebrations till 2:30 pm, namaaz to follow in Sambhal on Mar 14
After row, AMU says students can play Holi 'freely'
After row, AMU says students can play Holi 'freely'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Aamir Movies On OTT

webstory image 2

13 Tallest Temples Of India

webstory image 3

A Playlist Everyone Must Listen To!

VIDEOS

BJP leader Shagun Parihar roars in J-K Assembly, says this about CM Omar Abdullah6:56

BJP leader Shagun Parihar roars in J-K Assembly, says...

Experience the Magic of the Shikara Festival in Srinagar1:24

Experience the Magic of the Shikara Festival in Srinagar

Indian Diaspora welcomes PM Modi with Bhojpuri folk music in Mauritius1:05

Indian Diaspora welcomes PM Modi with Bhojpuri folk music...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD