HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bihar mayor's '2-hr Holi break' for namaaz call sparks row

Bihar mayor's '2-hr Holi break' for namaaz call sparks row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 12, 2025 16:20 IST

x

A fresh controversy over Holi and Friday namaaz during Ramzan erupted in Bihar with the mayor of Darbhanga town advocating a "two-hour break" in celebration of the festival of colours to facilitate the Muslim prayers.

IMAGE: Students celebrate with colours ahead of the Holi festival at Allahabad University, in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

The proposal was mooted by Anjum Ara at a meeting of the peace committee in the north Bihar town recently.

Later, while interacting with reporters, she said, "My plea was that the time of juma namaaz cannot be deferred. So, let there be a two-hour break, from noon to 2 pm, during which Hindus shall avoid places in the vicinity of mosques."

 

"This would enable people from both faiths to carry out their respective practices without any hassles. We understand that Holi comes only once in a year. But we also need to keep in mind that for Muslims, it is the holy month of Ramzan," the mayor added.

Her remarks drew an angry response from Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul, a BJP MLA from the adjoining district of Madhubani, who was recently in news for asking Muslims to "stay indoors" if they had a problem with Holi.

Talking to reporters on the state assembly premises, he said, "Where are the self-proclaimed secularists who were attacking me? The mayor of Darbhanga has virtually called for 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', to convert India into an Islamic caliphate."

He also warned of a pratikaar (retaliation) against those who first partitioned the country and are now intruding into the social life of Hindus".

He also sought "investigation into shady record" of Ara and her family, who are said to be supporters of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janaat Dal-United, a BJP ally.

However, senior JD(U) leader and minister Shravan Kumar said, "The administration is not supposed to tell the people when and how to celebrate a festival. These decisions are best left to the society and the administration must always concentrate on maintaining rule of law."

He also disapproved of the remarks by Bachaul, saying, "Elected representatives must never use a language that hurts a section of the society."

RJD MLA Bhai Virendra, whose party is considered the first choice of Muslims in Bihar, felt the mayor of Darbhanga had come up with "a response to the polarising tactics of the likes of Bachaul, who are hell-bent upon destroying 'Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb' (communal harmony)".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Muslim men can wear 'tarpaulin hijab' on Holi: UP min
Muslim men can wear 'tarpaulin hijab' on Holi: UP min
Holi comes once a year, but Jumma 52 times: Sambhal cop
Holi comes once a year, but Jumma 52 times: Sambhal cop
No one can stop Holi celebrations inside AMU: BJP MP
No one can stop Holi celebrations inside AMU: BJP MP
'Stay indoors': Bihar BJP MLA's Holi appeal to Muslims
'Stay indoors': Bihar BJP MLA's Holi appeal to Muslims
Sambhal: Holi festivities till 2:30 pm, namaaz to follow
Sambhal: Holi festivities till 2:30 pm, namaaz to follow

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 7 Colours

webstory image 2

Cook With Honey: 8 Fantastic Recipes

webstory image 3

Holi Thandai: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Devotees enjoy 'Panghat Holi' in Vrindavan3:18

Devotees enjoy 'Panghat Holi' in Vrindavan

Video: Railway cop rescues woman dragged by train at Mumbai station0:15

Video: Railway cop rescues woman dragged by train at...

PM Modi thanks Mauritius PM for highest civilian award1:31

PM Modi thanks Mauritius PM for highest civilian award

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD