Rediff.com  » News » Hizbul terrorist linked to 11 attacks sent to 7-day police custody

Hizbul terrorist linked to 11 attacks sent to 7-day police custody

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 05, 2024 17:33 IST
A local court on Friday sent a suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist accused in 11 terror attack cases in Jammu and Kashmir to seven-day police custody.

IMAGE: A video grab of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javed Mattoo, who was arrested by the Delhi police Special Cell, January 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Delhi police's Special Cell on Thursday arrested Javaid Ahmad Matoo (32) from the national capital.

 

Chief metropolitan magistrate Nabeela Wali sent Matoo to custody for a week on an application moved by the Delhi police after he was produced before the court.

The accused, a highly indoctrinated terrorist carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was arrested from Delhi's Nizamuddin area. He was driving a stolen car when he was apprehended, the police said.

Matoo is named in "11 known terror attack cases", including five grenade attacks and the killings of at least five police personnel in separate incidents, in Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

He is a member of the Hizbul Mujahideen and Al Badr terror outfits, they said.

Dozens of police personnel have also been injured in attacks led by Matoo, the police added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
