News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hizbul terrorist based in Pak given 30 days to appear in J-K court

Hizbul terrorist based in Pak given 30 days to appear in J-K court

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 07, 2023 23:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jammu and Kashmir's Doda court has asked a terrorist hailing from the district and currently operating from Pakistan and belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen to appear before it within a period of 30 days before the attachment of his property.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The terrorist who was identified as Mohammad Hussain Khateeb is a resident of Bhaderwah in Doda.

 

Khateeb is wanted by the state investigation agency Jammu in an FIR in which former Minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh is facing trial and is presently lodged at Central Jail in Kot Bhalwal Jammu.

The terrorist is presently operating from Pakistan and has masterminded some of the terror acts which took place earlier in the Doda and Kishtwar districts.

"The SIA is in the process of attaching the property of Khateeb in Bhaderwah," the sources said, adding the action is likely to be taken shortly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the same proceedings have also been initiated against HM militant Tariq Ahmad Malla alias Tariq Murtaza of Bundzow Pulwama and Hizb-ul-Momineen militant Kifayat Rizvi of HMT Srinagar. 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
On Pulwama anniversary, officials say terrorism ended
On Pulwama anniversary, officials say terrorism ended
You Will Never Be Forgotten
You Will Never Be Forgotten
PIX: Buttler knock in vain as SRH stun Royals
PIX: Buttler knock in vain as SRH stun Royals
Cannot relax even after big runs on board: Rashid
Cannot relax even after big runs on board: Rashid
EC warns parties against uncertified ads in K'taka
EC warns parties against uncertified ads in K'taka
In final rally, Modi says Cong for K'taka's separation
In final rally, Modi says Cong for K'taka's separation
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Terrorism in Kashmir can be eliminated...'

'Terrorism in Kashmir can be eliminated...'

A SpyMaster On What Went Wrong In Kashmir

A SpyMaster On What Went Wrong In Kashmir

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances