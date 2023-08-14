'Hum Hindustani hai': Hizbul terrorist's brother hoists Tricolour in Kashmir

In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, Rayees Mattoo, the brother of Hizbul terrorist Javed Mattoo, is seen waving the tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.

In the viral video, Rayees Mattoo could be seen waving the Tricolour from the window of his residence as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

"I waved the Tiranga from my heart. There was no pressure from anyone. Saare jahaan se achha Hindustan hamara, hum bulbule hain iske ye gulistan hamara. There is development (In Kashmir). For the first time I am sitting at my shop on 14th August, earlier it used to be shut for 2-3 days," Mattoo said while speaking to ANI.

Speaking about his brother Javed, he said, "My brother became one (a terrorist) in 2009, we do not know anything about him after that. If he is alive, I urge him to come back. The situation has changed, Pakistan cannot do anything they are themselves a poor country. Hum Hindustani the, hain aur rahenge."

Javed Mattoo, an active terrorist who is said to be based in Pakistan.

He is associated with Hizbul Mujhaideen terror outfit.

In a message to those youth who have been misguided like his brother, Rayees Matoo said, "I appeal to them, come to the mainstream under the Indian flag. Today there is development, there in no violence (in Kashmir) and there is justice as no innocent is being arrested only those who are doing wrong are being arrested."

Central government is celebrating 'Har Ghar Tiranga' from August 13 to 15 under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The idea behind this is to bolster the sense of patriotism within citizens and commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the essence of collaborative participation and increased Jan Bhagidari, Secretary, Culture Govind Mohan said while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

He said that Har Gar Tiranga campaign launched by the Ministry of Culture has transformed into People’s movement with increasing Jan-Bhagidari. This year the Tiranga rallies are under full swing in various parts of the country and are witnessing immense public participation.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Taking to 'X', (formerly known as 'Twitter'), PM Modi wrote, "In the spirit of the Har GharTiranga movement, let us change the DP (display picture) of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us".

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off the 'Tiranga Rally' from the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) to Botanical Garden on the banks of Dal lake to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ ahead of Independence Day.

"Today the sky of Jammu and Kashmir shines with the tricolour. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has filled the hearts of the people of Kashmir with enthusiasm and united them. Today the youth are raising the tricolour in their hands," the Lieutenant Governor said.