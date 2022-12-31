J-K govt razes Hizbul terrorist commander's property

An extended portion of the house of a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was demolished in Anantnag, officials in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag said on Saturday.

According to authorities, Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan had a wall built on encroached land as an extension to his house in Liver Pahalgam in the south Kashmir district.

Khan is a self-styled operational commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and had crossed over to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in the early 1990s and is operating from there, they said.

The action follows the razing down of house of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Ashiq Ahmad Nengroo in the Rajpora area of Pulwama earlier this month.