News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » J-K govt razes Hizbul terrorist commander's property

J-K govt razes Hizbul terrorist commander's property

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 31, 2022 13:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An extended portion of the house of a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was demolished in Anantnag, officials in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag said on Saturday.

According to authorities, Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan had a wall built on encroached land as an extension to his house in Liver Pahalgam in the south Kashmir district.

 

Khan is a self-styled operational commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and had crossed over to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in the early 1990s and is operating from there, they said.

The action follows the razing down of house of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Ashiq Ahmad Nengroo in the Rajpora area of Pulwama earlier this month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Cutting 'lifeblood' of terror should be priority: NSA
Cutting 'lifeblood' of terror should be priority: NSA
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn
Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn
Change Of Guard At Banks, LIC In 2023
Change Of Guard At Banks, LIC In 2023
Watched These Amazing 2022 Movies?
Watched These Amazing 2022 Movies?
PHOTOS: Kolkata celebrates the life of 'King Pele'
PHOTOS: Kolkata celebrates the life of 'King Pele'
Why Govt Must Worry About Fiscal Deficit
Why Govt Must Worry About Fiscal Deficit
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Dawood sends funds for terror acts in India: NIA

Dawood sends funds for terror acts in India: NIA

Social media used to raise terror funds: NIA chief

Social media used to raise terror funds: NIA chief

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances