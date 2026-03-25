Three habitual offenders banished from Beed, Latur, and Dharashiv to curb rising crime.

To combat a surge in burglaries and thefts, Maharashtra police have externed three individuals with a history of criminal activity from the districts of Beed, Latur, and Dharashiv.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three individuals, Bhima Laxman Maske, Avinash Kalyan Dhurdhere, and Vipul Uttam Gaikwad, have been externed from Beed, Latur, and Dharashiv districts.

The externment aims to curb the rising incidents of burglaries and thefts in the Maharashtra region.

The individuals have a history of offences, including housebreakings, theft of mobile tower batteries, and stealing copper wires.

Police are maintaining a strict vigil on criminal gangs and will take stringent actions against those disrupting law and order.

Three persons involved in a series of burglaries and other thefts have been externed from Maharashtra's Beed, Latur and Dharashiv districts for three years, police said on Wednesday.

The trio has been identified as Beed residents Bhima Laxman Maske (44), Avinash Kalyan Dhurdhere (38) and Vipul Uttam Gaikwad (42), they said.

According to police records, the individuals have been involved in several offences, including housebreakings, theft of mobile tower batteries and stealing of copper wires.

They have been barred from entering the limits of Beed, Latur and Dharashiv districts to curb a rising wave of burglaries and thefts in the region, officials said.

Police Statement on Crime Prevention

"We are maintaining a strict vigil on criminal gangs to ensure public peace. In the future, we will continue to take stringent actions under MPDA (Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act) and MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) against those disrupting law and order," said Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat.