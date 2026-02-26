HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
History-Sheeter Detained Under MPDA Act in Latur

February 26, 2026 21:26 IST

A notorious history-sheeter in Latur, facing multiple charges including attempted murder, has been detained for a year under the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, aiming to curb crime and reassure local residents.

Key Points

  • Amol Jyotiram Gambhire, a history-sheeter with 15 cases, has been detained under the MPDA Act in Latur.
  • Gambhire's criminal record includes charges of attempt to murder, assault, and theft.
  • The detention order was approved by the District Magistrate following a proposal by Latur Rural Police.
  • Gambhire will be held in the central jail in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for one year under the MPDA Act.

A history-sheeter was detained under the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act for a period of one year in Latur, a police official said on Thursday.

Amol Jyotiram Gambhire (26), a resident of Sikandarpur in Latur tehsil, has 15 cases registered against his name across police stations, including for attempt to murder, assault and theft, the official said.

 

Details of the Detention

"Considering his repeated involvement in crime and the fear created among local residents, police initiated preventive proceedings. Acting on a proposal submitted by Latur Rural Police, the District Magistrate approved his detention order on February 20. Following the order, Gambhire was sent to the central jail in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Feb 25 for one year," the official said.

