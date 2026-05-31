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History-Sheeter Stabbed To Death In Thane; One Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 31, 2026 10:27 IST

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A history-sheeter was fatally stabbed in Thane after intervening in a dispute, leading to one arrest and an ongoing investigation into the violent crime.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A history-sheeter, Vishnu Nair, was stabbed to death in Thane after intervening in a quarrel.
  • The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday in Vartak Nagar, Thane.
  • One person has been arrested in connection with the murder, and another is receiving treatment for injuries.
  • Both the accused and the victim had prior criminal records, according to police reports.

A history-sheeter was stabbed to death following an altercation in Maharashtra's Thane city in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The Vartak Nagar police have arrested one person in connection with the attack, which occurred around 5 am, while another accused, who sustained injuries, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai, an official said.

 

Details of the Thane Stabbing Incident

The victim, Vishnu Nair alias Vendu, allegedly intervened in the quarrel between the accused duo and fishmongers in the locality, and the argument escalated into a knife attack that left him dead on the spot, he said.

He said that both the accused and the victim had criminal records and were known to each other.

A case of murder has been registered, and further probe is underway, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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