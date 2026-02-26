HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Reporter Jailed for Reports Against UP Hospital Officials

Reporter Jailed for Reports Against UP Hospital Officials

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

February 26, 2026 20:55 IST

A journalist in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly publishing misleading reports against hospital officials, raising concerns about press freedom and potential corruption cover-ups.

Key Points

  • A journalist in Balrampur, UP, was arrested for publishing allegedly misleading reports against the chief medical officer and staff of a local hospital.
  • Police action followed a complaint alleging the journalist was publishing unfounded news on social media, tarnishing the image of public servants and engaging in extortion.
  • The journalist's brother claims the arrest is retaliation for exposing alleged corruption within the health department and seeking an inquiry.
  • The arrest has sparked concerns about press freedom and allegations of a cover-up of corruption within the Uttar Pradesh health department.

The local correspondent of a Lucknow-based daily newspaper was arrested and sent to jail for publishing misleading reports against the chief medical officer and other staff of a hospital here, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, the action was taken following a complaint lodged on Wednesday at the Dehat police station by Dr Santosh Kumar Srivastava, Additional Superintendent at the Joint District Hospital.

 

In his complaint, Srivastava alleged that Divakar Kasaudan, a resident of Devi Patan in Tulsipur, had been publishing "misleading and unfounded news" against the chief medical officer and his subordinates on various social media platforms since February 19, thereby tarnishing the image of a public servant.

The complaint further alleged that the accused had been resorting to extortion and obstructing government work.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Kasaudan. He was arrested and sent to jail, police said.

Dehat Station House Officer Girjesh Kumar Tiwari said the matter is under investigation and further legal action will be taken accordingly.

Accusations of Retaliation

Meanwhile, the accused's brother, Prabhakar Kasaudan, alleged that the arrest was a result of the journalist's reports highlighting alleged corruption in the health department.

He claimed that his brother had been consistently publishing news reports on alleged irregularities in the department and had also written to the Principal Secretary (Health) and the President seeking an inquiry.

"Angered by this, a false case has been filed to silence his voice, under pressure from the chief medical officer," Prabhakar Kasaudan alleged.

He demanded that the chief minister and the prime minister order a fair investigation into the matter to bring out the truth.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crimearrests&Allegations

RELATED STORIES

16 Arrested in Odisha Over Mob Killing, Child Lifting Suspicion
Court orders FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand under POCSO
Court orders FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand under POCSO
'Those who abuse Modi...': BJP leader refuses blankets to Muslim woman
'Those who abuse Modi...': BJP leader refuses blankets to Muslim woman
Swami Avimukteshwaranand booked under POCSO Act
Swami Avimukteshwaranand booked under POCSO Act
Muslim man beaten for offering namaz near temple in U'khand
Muslim man beaten for offering namaz near temple in U'khand

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fierce Queens Of India: 8 More

webstory image 2

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 3

When Life Gives You Lemons, Eat Them: 8 Benefits

VIDEOS

J-K: Poonch's Tulip garden in full bloom, opens for the public2:59

J-K: Poonch's Tulip garden in full bloom, opens for the...

Raveena's Latest Transformation Is Unmissable!1:17

Raveena's Latest Transformation Is Unmissable!

Shehnaaz Gill's glamorous avatar on the red carpet wins hearts0:54

Shehnaaz Gill's glamorous avatar on the red carpet wins...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO