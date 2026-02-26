Reporter Jailed for Reports Against UP Hospital Officials

A journalist in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly publishing misleading reports against hospital officials, raising concerns about press freedom and potential corruption cover-ups.

The local correspondent of a Lucknow-based daily newspaper was arrested and sent to jail for publishing misleading reports against the chief medical officer and other staff of a hospital here, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, the action was taken following a complaint lodged on Wednesday at the Dehat police station by Dr Santosh Kumar Srivastava, Additional Superintendent at the Joint District Hospital.

In his complaint, Srivastava alleged that Divakar Kasaudan, a resident of Devi Patan in Tulsipur, had been publishing "misleading and unfounded news" against the chief medical officer and his subordinates on various social media platforms since February 19, thereby tarnishing the image of a public servant.

The complaint further alleged that the accused had been resorting to extortion and obstructing government work.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Kasaudan. He was arrested and sent to jail, police said.

Dehat Station House Officer Girjesh Kumar Tiwari said the matter is under investigation and further legal action will be taken accordingly.

Accusations of Retaliation

Meanwhile, the accused's brother, Prabhakar Kasaudan, alleged that the arrest was a result of the journalist's reports highlighting alleged corruption in the health department.

He claimed that his brother had been consistently publishing news reports on alleged irregularities in the department and had also written to the Principal Secretary (Health) and the President seeking an inquiry.

"Angered by this, a false case has been filed to silence his voice, under pressure from the chief medical officer," Prabhakar Kasaudan alleged.

He demanded that the chief minister and the prime minister order a fair investigation into the matter to bring out the truth.