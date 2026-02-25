HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Steals Mother's Gold Ornaments in Latur, Arrested Quickly

Man Steals Mother's Gold Ornaments in Latur, Arrested Quickly

By Rediff Money Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 25, 2026 06:57 IST

x

In Latur, Maharashtra, a 30-year-old man was swiftly apprehended after stealing his mother's gold jewelry, highlighting the effectiveness of local police investigation and quick action.

Key Points

  • A 30-year-old man in Latur, Maharashtra, stole gold ornaments from his mother's house.
  • The stolen jewelry included a necklace, six rings, and two earrings.
  • Police investigation led to the suspect, Prashant Bhamre, within three hours.
  • The stolen gold ornaments were recovered from the suspect's house and returned to the mother.

A 30-year-old man stole his mother's gold ornaments from home in Latur district of Maharashtra and was held within hours of the crime, police said.

Complainant Sunita Dagdu Bhamre (50), a resident of Bhadgaon in Latur tehsil, reported that an unidentified person broke into her house on Monday and stole her gold ornaments, including a necklace, six rings and two earrings.

 

Swift Police Action and Arrest

Police launched a probe and through spot inspection, local intelligence inputs, verification of suspects, and technical analysis, the needle of suspicion pointed to a 30-year-old labourer Prashant Bhamre, an official said.

They nabbed him within three hours and on sustained questioning, he confessed to committing the theft.

Recovery of Stolen Gold

The police found that he stole the ornaments and hid them inside a cupboard in his own house. After his interrogation, they recovered the valuables and returned them to his mother.

Rediff Money Desk in Latur, Maharashtra, India
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Administrator© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crimecrime&Terror

RELATED STORIES

Son, 21, kills father; chops body parts; hides torso in drum
Son, 21, kills father; chops body parts; hides torso in drum
69-year-old woman killed in front of paralysed husband in Bengaluru
69-year-old woman killed in front of paralysed husband in Bengaluru
Fast car, high spirits and a dead man
Fast car, high spirits and a dead man
Indian Cities with the Highest Theft Rates
Indian Cities with the Highest Theft Rates
UP boy killed father, dismembered body over 'pressure to clear NEET'
UP boy killed father, dismembered body over 'pressure to clear NEET'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

7 Iconic Kolkata Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 3

Eat More Peanuts: 7 Benefits Of This Protein-Rich Nut

VIDEOS

Seema Sajdeh spotted in a stylish look in Mumbai0:48

Seema Sajdeh spotted in a stylish look in Mumbai

Chaaya Rose Sardana Turns Up the Heat with Her Boldest Look Yet1:04

Chaaya Rose Sardana Turns Up the Heat with Her Boldest...

People dressed as pandas join the Moscow Zoo's real pandas to celebrate the Chinese New Year1:22

People dressed as pandas join the Moscow Zoo's real...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO