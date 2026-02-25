Man Steals Mother's Gold Ornaments in Latur, Arrested Quickly

In Latur, Maharashtra, a 30-year-old man was swiftly apprehended after stealing his mother's gold jewelry, highlighting the effectiveness of local police investigation and quick action.

Key Points A 30-year-old man in Latur, Maharashtra, stole gold ornaments from his mother's house.

The stolen jewelry included a necklace, six rings, and two earrings.

Police investigation led to the suspect, Prashant Bhamre, within three hours.

The stolen gold ornaments were recovered from the suspect's house and returned to the mother.

A 30-year-old man stole his mother's gold ornaments from home in Latur district of Maharashtra and was held within hours of the crime, police said.

Complainant Sunita Dagdu Bhamre (50), a resident of Bhadgaon in Latur tehsil, reported that an unidentified person broke into her house on Monday and stole her gold ornaments, including a necklace, six rings and two earrings.

Swift Police Action and Arrest

Police launched a probe and through spot inspection, local intelligence inputs, verification of suspects, and technical analysis, the needle of suspicion pointed to a 30-year-old labourer Prashant Bhamre, an official said.

They nabbed him within three hours and on sustained questioning, he confessed to committing the theft.

Recovery of Stolen Gold

The police found that he stole the ornaments and hid them inside a cupboard in his own house. After his interrogation, they recovered the valuables and returned them to his mother.