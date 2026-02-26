HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Goa MLA, 28 Others Booked for Alleged File Theft During Protest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
February 26, 2026 20:14 IST

Goa MLA Viresh Borkar faces charges of file theft along with 28 others after a protest against Section 39A of the Town and Country Planning Act, sparking controversy over land use regulations.

Key Points

  • Goa MLA Viresh Borkar and 28 others are booked for allegedly stealing files from the Town and Country Planning Department during a protest.
  • The protest was against Section 39A of the Town and Country Planning Act, which allows conversion of non-settlement zones for construction.
  • Borkar and others demand the scrapping of Section 39A, claiming it enables unwanted construction.
  • Tribal leader Govind Shirodkar calls the theft charges ridiculous, citing police presence and CCTV surveillance during the protest.
  • MLA Viresh Borkar is on the sixth day of a fast unto death, demanding the repeal of Section 39A of the TCP Act.

Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar and 28 others were booked for allegedly stealing files and other items from the Goa Town and Country Planning Department office amid a protest, an official said on Thursday.

Borkar had led a protest at the office of Chief Town Planner Vertika Dagur at Patto locality here on February 20 objecting to change of zone in Pale-Siridao village under controversial section 39A of the Town and Country Planning Act, he said.

 

Borkar and several others have been demanding scrapping of section 39A, which empowers the chief town planner to convert any non-settlement zone into settlement, paving the way for construction.

After the group stayed put at the office through the night, Borkar was dragged out on the morning of February 21.

Citing information from the police, tribal leader Govind Shirodkar said 29 protesters, including Borkar, have been booked for allegedly stealing 10 files from the Town and Country Planning department as well as fans and cupboards.

"It is a ridiculous charge because police were there during the protest all the while. The area is also under CCTV surveillance," Shirodkar claimed.

Meanwhile, Borkar's fast unto death seeking the repeal of section 39A of the TCP Act entered its sixth day on Thursday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
