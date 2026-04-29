Historic polling in Bengal: 92.47% turnout breaks all records

West Bengal's 2026 assembly elections witnessed an unprecedented 92.47% voter turnout, marking the highest participation rate since India's Independence and highlighting the increasing engagement of women voters.

IMAGE: Voters queue up as they wait to cast their votes during the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections 2026 at Bhabanipur polling station, in North 24 Parganas, April 29, 2026. Photograph: @ECISVEEP X/ANI Photo

Key Points The second phase of polling saw a 91.66% turnout, contributing to the record-breaking overall percentage.

Women voters outnumbered men in this election, with a 93.24% female turnout compared to 91.74% male participation.

The previous highest voter turnout in West Bengal was 84.72% during the 2011 assembly elections.

West Bengal recorded its highest-ever voter turnout in the 2026 assembly polls since Independence, with a cumulative 92.47 percent polling in two phases, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Polling in the second and final phase on Wednesday registered 91.66 percent turnout till 7.45 pm, while the first phase had recorded 93.19 percent voting, it said.

The previous highest turnout in the state was 84.72 percent during the 2011 assembly elections, the poll panel said.

Women voters outnumbered men in participation during this election, with the female turnout at 93.24 percent compared to 91.74 percent male participation, the Commission said.

The figures are provisional and does not include service voters and postal ballots, it added.