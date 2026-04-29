HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Historic polling in Bengal: 92.47% turnout breaks all records

Historic polling in Bengal: 92.47% turnout breaks all records

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 29, 2026 22:52 IST

x

West Bengal's 2026 assembly elections witnessed an unprecedented 92.47% voter turnout, marking the highest participation rate since India's Independence and highlighting the increasing engagement of women voters.

IMAGE: Voters queue up as they wait to cast their votes during the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections 2026 at Bhabanipur polling station, in North 24 Parganas, April 29, 2026. Photograph: @ECISVEEP X/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The second phase of polling saw a 91.66% turnout, contributing to the record-breaking overall percentage.
  • Women voters outnumbered men in this election, with a 93.24% female turnout compared to 91.74% male participation.
  • The previous highest voter turnout in West Bengal was 84.72% during the 2011 assembly elections.

West Bengal recorded its highest-ever voter turnout in the 2026 assembly polls since Independence, with a cumulative 92.47 percent polling in two phases, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Polling in the second and final phase on Wednesday registered 91.66 percent turnout till 7.45 pm, while the first phase had recorded 93.19 percent voting, it said.

 

The previous highest turnout in the state was 84.72 percent during the 2011 assembly elections, the poll panel said.

Women voters outnumbered men in participation during this election, with the female turnout at 93.24 percent compared to 91.74 percent male participation, the Commission said.

The figures are provisional and does not include service voters and postal ballots, it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Assembly elections 2026: Voters turn out in big numbers in WB, TN
Assembly elections 2026: Voters turn out in big numbers in WB, TN
Highest ever voter turnout in Bengal Phase 1 since Independence: CEC
Highest ever voter turnout in Bengal Phase 1 since Independence: CEC
West Bengal Sees High Voter Turnout In First Phase Of Elections
West Bengal Sees High Voter Turnout In First Phase Of Elections
700 CAPF companies to stay in Bengal after polls: EC
700 CAPF companies to stay in Bengal after polls: EC
Central forces working to help BJP in Bengal polls: Mamata
Central forces working to help BJP in Bengal polls: Mamata

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

webstory image 2

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 3

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

VIDEOS

PM Modi's Adorable Chat with Kids in Varanasi Wins Hearts0:39

PM Modi's Adorable Chat with Kids in Varanasi Wins Hearts

Rain Fails, Democracy Prevails in WB's Panihati1:21

Rain Fails, Democracy Prevails in WB's Panihati

Sudden Chill in Bhalessa Valley: Rain Brings Sweater Weather2:04

Sudden Chill in Bhalessa Valley: Rain Brings Sweater Weather

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO