Highest ever voter turnout in Bengal Phase 1 since Independence: CEC

West Bengal's first phase of assembly elections witnessed a record-breaking 91.78% voter turnout, marking the highest participation since Independence and highlighting the success of voter-friendly initiatives.

IMAGE: Women voters show their ink-marked fingers as they cast their votes at a polling station for the West Bengal assembly elections, in Birbhum, April 23, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Women voters outnumbered men in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, showcasing increased female participation.

The Election Commission credits voter-friendly measures for the significant increase in voter turnout in West Bengal.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported during the first phase of polling, but officials deemed them minor in nature.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday said the voter turnout of 91.78 percent so far in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly polls was the state's highest-ever percentage since Independence.

Polling in 16 districts began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security to decide the electoral fate of 1,478 candidates, including 167 women, in 152 of the 294 assembly seats.

"This is the highest-ever percentage in West Bengal since Independence," Kumar said on Thursday evening.

According to updated Election Commission figures, the voter turnout stood at 92.72 per cent.

The second phase of polling will be held on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Data shared by the Commission showed that the previous highest turnout in the state was 84.72 per cent during the 2011 assembly elections.

Women voters lead the way

In Thursday's polling, women voters outnumbered men in participation, with the female turnout touching 92.69 percent against 90.92 percent by male electors. The turnout of third-gender voters stood at 56.79 percent.

Kumar and Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi monitored the voting through live webcasting from all polling stations, officials said.

They attributed the sharp rise in turnout to a series of voter-friendly measures, including improved voter information slips, a reduced number of electors per booth and enhanced assistance for persons with disabilities.

EC satisfied with polling process

The figures remain provisional as data from some polling stations is still being updated, and postal ballots are yet to be included in the final count, the election officials said.

Later in Kolkata, West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal told reporters: "We are satisfied with the efforts that we put in which was reflected in the high voter turnout. There is always scope for improvement. The CEC said he was also satisfied with the reports of electors voting without fear and favour."

Talking about the sporadic incidents of violence, Agarwal said "none of those were major in nature in terms of law and order".

"These were unfortunate incidents," he said.

On the incident of BJP candidate from Asansol Dakshin Agnimitra Paul's vehicle being reportedly damaged, Agarwal said an unknown miscreant hurled a stone at the rear portion of her car and a "case has been started".

Agarwal said that during the next phase of polls, "especially in Kolkata, we are expecting a similar high turnout of voters".

"We have plans to undertake additional measures to increase voters' confidence in the second phase," he said.

The Election Commission of India oversees elections to the Parliament and state legislative assemblies. The Model Code of Conduct is in effect during the election period, regulating the conduct of political parties and candidates. The goal is to ensure free and fair elections.