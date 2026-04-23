Assembly elections 2026: Voters turn out in big numbers in WB, TN

West Bengal's first phase of Assembly elections saw a high voter turnout despite reports of violence and intimidation, marking a crucial stage in the high-stakes contest between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

IMAGE: Both Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have recorded a brisk voter turnout throughout the day. Photograph: @ECISVEEP/X

Key Points West Bengal Assembly elections first phase records high voter turnout of 78.77 per cent.

Sporadic violence and voter intimidation incidents reported across several constituencies.

Election Commission seeks detailed reports on clashes and alleged irregularities.

Key constituencies in North and South Bengal witness intense political activity.

Both TMC and BJP accuse each other of disrupting the polling process.

West Bengal and Tamil Nadu on Thursday saw a massive voter participation during the ongoing assembly elections, with turnout reaching 78.77 per cent and 70 per cent respectively by 3 pm, according to the Election Commission of India.

In West Bengal, sporadic violence, intimidation and assaults on BJP candidates cast a shadow over polling in several pockets.

Polling across 152 constituencies in 16 districts began at 7 am under tight security, with long queues outside booths reflecting strong early participation in what is being seen as a crucial round in a high-stakes contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP.

The turnout, which was 18.76 per cent in the first two hours, rose steadily to 41.11 per cent by 11 am and 62.18 per cent by 1 pm, before crossing the 78 per cent mark by afternoon, indicating a sustained voter response through the day. With three more hours of polling still remaining, officials said the final turnout could be significantly higher.

Incidents of Violence and Intimidation Mar Polling

Even as officials described polling as largely peaceful, incidents of clashes and alleged voter intimidation across districts prompted the Election Commission to seek detailed reports.

In Dakshin Dinajpur's Kumarganj, BJP candidate Suvendu Sarkar was allegedly manhandled while heading to a polling booth following reports of disturbances.

Sarkar claimed he was beaten up in the presence of police and that his vehicle was vandalised, a charge denied by the TMC, which accused him of trying to incite unrest.

In another incident, BJP MLA and candidate Agnimitra Paul's car was pelted with stones near Rahmat Nagar in her Asansol Dakshin constituency, shattering the rear windowpane.

"Stones were thrown at my moving car as I was exiting a polling booth premises. The rear window was shattered. It is very clear who is behind this. This is an attempt to influence the election," she alleged, adding that a complaint has been lodged.

Police said an investigation is underway, and security has been tightened.

Tamil Nadu Reports Record Voting

Tamil Nadu recorded 70 per cent voting as polling for elections to 234 assembly constituencies was underway across the state.

According to Election Commission of India (EC) figures, voter turnout stood at exactly 70 per cent at 3 pm.

Salem district topped with 75.79 per cent voter turnout.

Chennai registered 68.13 per cent polling, while in Madurai it was 67.15 per cent, Coimbatore saw 71.16 per cent and the centrally located Tiruchirappalli district witnessed 71.05 percent polling.

Kolathur Assembly constituency in Chennai, where DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin is contesting, saw 70.24 polling till 3 pm.

At Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni here it was 67.68 per cent. Deputy CM and Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi is trying his luck for the second time from this city constituency.

Similarly, Edappadi constituency in Salem recorded 75.84 per cent.

AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from his traditional turf and is being challenged by the DMK, while actor Vijay's TVK is backing an independent after the party nominee's poll papers were rejected on technical grounds during scrutiny.

In Tiruchirappalli East, where Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay is contesting, 68.02 per cent polling was recorded till 3 pm.