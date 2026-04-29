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Home  » News » 700 CAPF companies to stay in Bengal after polls: EC

700 CAPF companies to stay in Bengal after polls: EC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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April 29, 2026 21:10 IST

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To maintain peace and order, 700 companies of Central Armed Police Forces will remain deployed in West Bengal following the completion of polling, according to the Election Commission.

Bengal election

IMAGE: Security personnel guide voters outside a polling station during the second phase of West Bengal assembly elections 2026, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • 700 companies of Central Armed Police Forces will remain in West Bengal after polling.
  • The Election Commission aims to maintain peace and prevent incidents post-election.
  • Central forces will be stationed in sensitive areas to assist state administration.
  • The decision on deployment duration will be based on ground assessments and security inputs.

Around 700 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will continue to remain deployed across West Bengal after the completion of polling, an Election Commission official said on Wednesday.

Ensuring Post-Poll Security in West Bengal

The continued presence of the central forces is aimed at maintaining peace and ensuring that no untoward incidents take place in the post-poll period, he said. 

"As per the EC's deployment plan issued on March 19, after completion of poll today, 700 companies of CAPF shall continue to remain deployed in the state for security arrangements and law and order duties, till further orders," he said.

Deployment in Sensitive Areas

"The forces will be stationed in sensitive areas and will assist the state administration in maintaining normalcy," he added.

Future Deployment Decisions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Monday said that central forces would stay in Bengal for 60 days after the polls.

Officials said further decisions on the duration and scale of deployment would be taken based on ground assessments and inputs from security agencies.

West Bengal voted for 142 seats in the second phase on Wednesday, while polling for 152 seats in the first phase was held on April 23. The votes in all 294 assembly seats will be counted on May 4.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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