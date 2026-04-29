Central forces working to help BJP in Bengal polls: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused central forces of favouring the BJP and disrupting free and fair elections in the state.

IMAGE: TMC candidate from Bhabanipur and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shows a victory sign after casting her vote at a polling station in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mamata Banerjee alleges central forces are biased towards the BJP in West Bengal elections.

Banerjee claims central forces are intimidating TMC workers and polling agents.

The Chief Minister asserts that the ongoing elections are not being conducted in a free and fair manner.

Banerjee accuses central forces of harassing voters and TMC workers across constituencies.

TMC workers allegedly targeted and forced to leave polling booths.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the central forces, deployed for assembly polls, were working in favour of the BJP and claimed that the ongoing state elections were not being conducted in a free and fair manner.

After casting her vote at Mitra Institution school in her Bhabanipur constituency, Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the central forces, alleging that her party workers and polling agents were being intimidated and driven out of booths.

Banerjee's Allegations Against Central Forces

"The atrocities by the central forces are unprecedented. What is happening is not at all free and fair polls," she said.

The TMC supremo alleged that central forces, instead of performing their constitutional duty, were being used for partisan political purposes.

"Central forces are supposed to guard the country's borders, but instead they are working for a particular party," she said, without naming the BJP.

Claims of Harassment and Intimidation

Banerjee also accused the forces of harassing voters and TMC workers across several constituencies.

"The central forces are torturing common people. It is like brutalising the democracy. Is this an example of free and fair polls?" she asked.

Banerjee claimed that TMC workers were being targeted.

"They have assaulted so many of our cadres and have forced our polling agents to leave the booths," Banerjee alleged.

Visits to Polling Booths

The chief minister had, earlier in the day, visited several polling booths in the Bhabanipur constituency, including those in Chetla, Padmapukur and Chakraberia area, after receiving complaints from local TMC leaders over alleged intimidation and irregularities.

Polling for the second and final phase of the assembly elections was underway in 142 constituencies across south Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, and Purba Bardhaman.