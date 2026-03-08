Pilibhit Man and Family Face Charges Over 'Triple Talaq' and Domestic Abuse

A man and his family in Pilibhit, India, are facing legal action after allegedly assaulting his wife and forcing her out of their home after pronouncing the illegal 'triple talaq'.

Key Points A man in Pilibhit and his family are accused of domestic violence and illegally issuing 'triple talaq' to his wife.

The victim alleges ongoing harassment and assault by her husband and in-laws, including physical abuse and demands.

The man allegedly pronounced 'talaq' three times and forcibly evicted his wife from their home.

Police have registered a case based on the woman's complaint and are currently investigating the allegations of domestic violence and harassment related to 'triple talaq'.

A man and his family have been booked for allegedly assaulting his wife and forcing her out of the house after pronouncing "triple talaq" here, police said on Sunday.

The case was registered at the Pilibhit Kotwali police station based on a complaint of domestic violence and harassment.

Station House Officer Satyendra Kumar said that an FIR was filed on Saturday evening on the basis of woman's complaint and a probe into the same is underway.

According to the complaint, Umra, daughter of Mohammad Miyan and a resident of Dalchand locality in Pilibhit, was married about four years ago to Salman, son of Yameen Khan, a resident of the Haidari Masjid area.

Allegations of Abuse and Harassment

The woman alleged that soon after the marriage, her husband Salman, mother-in-law Gola, brothers-in-law Firoz and Imran, and sister-in-law Rahin started harassing and assaulting her.

She further alleged that her husband is addicted to alcohol and frequently assaulted her along with other family members.

The woman claimed that on March 5, her in-laws beat her, leaving her seriously injured. During the assault, Salman allegedly pronounced "talaq" three times in the presence of Wasim, Rahin, Nihat Ali and his mother, claiming to end the marriage and subsequently forced her out of the house, the police said.

The complainant said she somehow managed to reach her parental home, but the accused later came there as well, allegedly assaulted her again and threatened to kill her, they said.

She also alleged that the accused threatened to harm himself and falsely implicate her family members. The police said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.