Home  » News » Man Held After Shooting Over Love Marriage Row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 04, 2026 18:07 IST

A Maharashtra man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a grocer's father following a heated dispute over his son's love marriage, highlighting the severity of family conflicts and the police's swift response.

Key Points

  • A 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a grocer's father in Palghar, Maharashtra.
  • The shooting stemmed from a dispute over the victim's son's love marriage to a girl raised by the accused.
  • The accused allegedly barged into the victim's house, fired a shot, assaulted the couple, and threw chilli powder.
  • Police used technical analysis and confidential inputs to trace and arrest the accused in Yavatmal district.

A 52-year-old man was arrested from Yavatmal district in Maharashtra, days after he allegedly fired at a grocer's father over a love marriage dispute involving the victim's son, police said on Wednesday.

"The accused, identified as Umesh alias Pralhad Gharat, had barged into Pritesh Warkhande's house in Palghar in the wee hours on February 23 and fired a round at his father," said Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.

 

The dispute arose from Pritesh's marriage to a girl who was raised by Gharat since her childhood.

Details of the Incident

"Gharat was against the marriage. After firing, the accused assaulted Pritesh and his wife and threw chilli powder," Deshmukh said.

A case was registered at Boisar police station in Palghar under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Arms Act, he said.

Police Investigation and Arrest

"Despite no immediate leads, our teams used technical analysis and confidential inputs to trace and arrest the absconding accused from Varni police station limits in Yavatmal district on March 1," Deshmukh added.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
