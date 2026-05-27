Himachal Pradesh Police Freeze Drug Dealers' Assets

Himachal Pradesh Police have frozen assets worth Rs 1.13 crore belonging to major drug peddlers in Shimla, marking a significant crackdown on drug trafficking networks.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Himachal Pradesh Police freeze assets worth Rs 1.13 crore linked to drug peddlers in Shimla.

The asset seizure follows financial investigations in two separate cases in Kumarsain and Kotkhai.

Police arrested three Nepalese nationals and a woman, Laxmi, seizing opium in the first case.

An individual named Aryan was detained under the PIT NDPS Act for habitual drug trafficking.

Aryan's assets, including a two-storey building and a Scorpio vehicle, were acquired through drug money.

Himachal Pradesh Police has frozen assets worth Rs 1.13 crore belonging to major drug peddlers in two separate cases registered in the Shimla district, marking one of the biggest property seizure actions against drug trafficking networks, police said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Drug Bust

Addressing a press conference, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhishek Dhiman said the action was taken following detailed financial investigations conducted in two separate cases registered in Kumarsain and Kotkhai.

Providing information about the first case, the ASP said that on April 10, 2026, the police had arrested three Nepalese nationals allegedly with approximately nine kg of opium. Further investigation led to the arrest of a Nepalese woman named Laxmi, who was also arrested allegedly with around 2 kg of opium.

The police have frozen assets worth Rs 53 lakh linked to the two accused, he said.

Assets Acquired Through Drug Trafficking

Providing details of the second case, the ASP said that recently, the police had detained an individual named Aryan under the Prevention of Illicit Trafficking Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act from Kotkhai area in the district for being a habitual drug trafficker.

He said that a financial investigation revealed that he had constructed a two-storey building in his village and had also purchased a Scorpio vehicle worth Rs 60 lakh through money acquired by drug trafficking.