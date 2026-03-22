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Home  » News » Four Himachal Pradesh CID Officers Sacked and Arrested in Drug Trafficking Scandal

Four Himachal Pradesh CID Officers Sacked and Arrested in Drug Trafficking Scandal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 22, 2026 21:02 IST

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In a major crackdown, Himachal Pradesh Police arrested and dismissed four CID officers for alleged drug trafficking, underscoring the state's commitment to eradicating drug-related corruption within its ranks.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Four CID personnel in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, have been dismissed and arrested for allegedly colluding with drug traffickers.
  • The officers are accused of intercepting drug traffickers but allowing them to leave with contraband substances.
  • The case came to light after Shimla Police arrested individuals with LSD, who implicated the CID personnel.
  • Himachal Pradesh Police has dismissed 21 personnel for involvement in drug cases, demonstrating a 'zero-tolerance policy'.
  • The arrests are part of the statewide anti-drug movement 'Chitta-free Himachal'.

Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday dismissed from service and arrested four CID personnel working with the special task force (STF) in Kullu for allegedly being involved in drug trafficking, police said.

The cops are accused of catching drug traffickers but were allowed to leave with the contraband substances, they said.

 

Constable Nitesh, constable Ashok, head constable Rajesh Kumar and head constable Sameer Kumar were charged under the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Police Act and arrested on Thursday.

Investigation and Arrests

Their alleged involvement came to light when Shimla Police on March 3 arrested a Punjab resident along with a woman from Sirmour district with about 562 strips of LSD in Shimla.

The duo were allegedly working with a drug smuggler involved in the trafficking of LSD.

According to police, the CID personnel had allegedly intercepted the traffickers in Kullu. However, they colluded with the drug traffickers and allowed them to leave with the contraband.

Zero Tolerance Policy

So far, 21 police personnel have been dismissed for being involved in drug cases.

Police has continuously been carrying out coordinated, intensive action as part of the statewide anti-drug mass movement "Chitta-free Himachal" across various districts of the state, a police spokesperson said.

Himachal Pradesh Police has strictly enforced a "zero-tolerance policy" within its own force against drug abuse and corruption, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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