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Himachal Pradesh CID Officers Arrested for Alleged Drug Trafficking Involvement

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 19, 2026 21:25 IST

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In a shocking turn of events, four CID personnel in Himachal Pradesh have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a major LSD drug trafficking operation, raising serious questions about corruption within law enforcement.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Four CID personnel in Himachal Pradesh were arrested for alleged involvement in LSD drug trafficking.
  • The arrests followed the seizure of 562 LSD strips worth over Rs 1.1 crore and an investigation into the drug supply chain.
  • The accused CID officers allegedly colluded with drug traffickers, facilitating the illegal drug trade.
  • The arrested officers have been suspended and will be produced in local court for further investigation.

In a major breakthrough in the recent LSD drug case, four personnel of the Himachal Pradesh's CID were arrested on Thursday for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking, police said.

The accused have been identified as Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar (40), a resident of the 14 Mile village in Manali in the Kullu district; Sub-Inspector Sameer (40) from Bhuntar, Kullu; Sub-Inspector Nitesh (46) from the Bajaura village, Kullu; and Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar (42), a resident of Kullu.

 

Addressing mediapersons, Abhishek Dhiman, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Shimla said that on March 3, 2026, the district police arrested two individuals -- Sandeep Sharma from Moga (Punjab) and Priya Sharma from the Sirmaur district -- with 562 LSD strips, weighing 11.57 grams, having a value of more than Rs 1.1 crore in international market. They were arrested from the BCS locality in the state's capital.

He said that the police came to know about their main supplier Naviel Harrison, a resident of Calicut, Keralam, residing in Haryana, by establishing backward linkages.

"As the investigation proceeded, the police came to know both Harrison and Sandeep were trafficking the LSD consignment to the Kullu district. However, despite intercepting the consignment, the four CID personnel allegedly colluded with the accused and facilitated the drug trade," said the ASP.

Investigation and Suspension of Officers

"Following a detailed inquiry conducted on the recommendation of Shimla police, the accused officials were suspended by the Additional Director General of Police (CID) on March 16," he added.

The ASP further said that the accused will be produced before a local court on Friday and further investigation is being done by the police.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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