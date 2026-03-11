HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Couple Nabbed in Shimla with LSD Worth ₹1.1 Crore

Couple Nabbed in Shimla with LSD Worth ₹1.1 Crore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 11, 2026 18:48 IST

In a major drug bust, Shimla police arrested a couple for possessing LSD stamps worth ₹1.1 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two individuals, Sandeep Sharma and Priya Sharma, were arrested in Shimla for possession of 562 LSD stamps.
  • The seized LSD stamps are estimated to have a black market value of approximately ₹1.1 crore.
  • The arrest was made following a raid on a residential building in the BCS locality of Shimla.
  • Sandeep Sharma has a prior history of drug trafficking, including a previous arrest related to 'chitta' (adulterated heroin).
  • The case is registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with further investigation ongoing.

Police here arrested two persons including a woman with 562 stamps of LSD -- a hallucinogenic substance -- with an estimated value of around Rs 1.1 crore in the black market, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Sharma (40), a resident of Dharamkot in Punjab's Moga district, and Priya Sharma (26), a resident of Dadahu in Himachal's Sirmaur district.

 

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh said credible inputs were received that certain individuals involved in drug trafficking were present in Shimla.

Subsequently, a team from New Shimla police station raided a residential building located in BCS locality in Shimla and arrested the accused with the contraband.

He said a case has been registered against the accused under sections 22 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

Details of the Accused and Investigation

The SSP further said preliminary investigation has revealed that Sandeep has been involved in drug trafficking for a long time and has reportedly been supplying LSD for nearly a decade.

He also has a previous NDPS case registered against him after he was arrested earlier with 33 grams of 'chitta' (adulterated heroin).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

NCB busts Zambada, biggest LSD cartel on darknet, arrests 3
NCB busts Zambada, biggest LSD cartel on darknet, arrests 3
NCB makes India's 'largest-ever' LSD seizure, 6 held
NCB makes India's 'largest-ever' LSD seizure, 6 held
DU, JNU students arrested in New Year drugs bust
DU, JNU students arrested in New Year drugs bust
Police apprehend 2 men carrying Rs 27 lakh new notes
Police apprehend 2 men carrying Rs 27 lakh new notes
MBA, LLB students among 9 held for drug trafficking in Noida
MBA, LLB students among 9 held for drug trafficking in Noida

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Taranjit Singh Sandhu sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi0:45

Taranjit Singh Sandhu sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of...

Watch: Water-Starved Thoothukudi Residents Dig Pits in Dry Riverbed5:33

Watch: Water-Starved Thoothukudi Residents Dig Pits in...

WATCH: Thai Cargo Ship Sailing To India Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz0:12

WATCH: Thai Cargo Ship Sailing To India Attacked In...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO