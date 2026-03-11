Couple Nabbed in Shimla with LSD Worth ₹1.1 Crore

In a major drug bust, Shimla police arrested a couple for possessing LSD stamps worth ₹1.1 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Police here arrested two persons including a woman with 562 stamps of LSD -- a hallucinogenic substance -- with an estimated value of around Rs 1.1 crore in the black market, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Sharma (40), a resident of Dharamkot in Punjab's Moga district, and Priya Sharma (26), a resident of Dadahu in Himachal's Sirmaur district.

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh said credible inputs were received that certain individuals involved in drug trafficking were present in Shimla.

Subsequently, a team from New Shimla police station raided a residential building located in BCS locality in Shimla and arrested the accused with the contraband.

He said a case has been registered against the accused under sections 22 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

Details of the Accused and Investigation

The SSP further said preliminary investigation has revealed that Sandeep has been involved in drug trafficking for a long time and has reportedly been supplying LSD for nearly a decade.

He also has a previous NDPS case registered against him after he was arrested earlier with 33 grams of 'chitta' (adulterated heroin).