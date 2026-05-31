Highway Robber Nabbed After Gunfight With Puri Police

A highway robbery suspect was arrested in Puri, Odisha, following a dramatic shootout with police after attempting to commit another crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man wanted for multiple highway robberies was arrested in Puri after a shootout with police.

The accused, Bishnu Jena, was injured in the leg during the exchange of fire.

Police initiated the operation after receiving information about a planned highway robbery near Shree Setu Road.

The accused allegedly opened fire at the police after attempting to flee on a motorcycle.

A man wanted in multiple cases of highway robbery was arrested after being injured in an exchange of fire with police here, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, and the accused, Bishnu Jena, was injured in the leg.

Police Operation and Apprehension

Police said that upon receiving information that some persons gathered near the Shree Setu Road area to commit a highway robbery, they initiated an operation to nab the accused.

On seeing the police team, they attempted to flee on motorcycles, one of which, being ridden by Jena, skidded, it said.

Exchange of Fire

After falling from the motorcycle, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police. "Personnel resorted to controlled retaliatory firing, injuring the Jena," police said.

Medical Treatment

He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Puri and later shifted to the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, an official said.