High drama outside TN Lok Bhavan, Vijay's house amid uncertainty

Amidst political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu, supporters of TVK chief Vijay are rallying, demanding he be invited to form the government and take oath as Chief Minister.

IMAGE: Congress workers protest against Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for his refusal to invite the TVK to form the government. Photograph: @girishgoaINC/X

Key Points Supporters of TVK chief Vijay rally outside his residence, demanding he be made Chief Minister.

The gathering highlights growing impatience among TVK grassroots workers amid the Tamil Nadu political deadlock.

A delegation from Andhra Pradesh visited Vijay's party headquarters to offer prayers and support.

Protests outside the governor's residence led to the detention of several TVK workers.

The political situation in Tamil Nadu remains fluid as parties explore options in a hung Assembly.

High drama unfolded outside TVK chief Vijay's residence in Neelangarai on Friday as party workers and supporters gathered in large numbers amid continuing uncertainty over government formation in Tamil Nadu.

The atmosphere remained charged as supporters, some dressed in the TVK "uniform"- a beige trousers-and-white shirt combination worn by Vijay since entering politics-raised slogans hailing the actor-turned-politician as the "eternal chief minister".

The gathering comes amid speculation over possible alliances and the party's stand on the current political situation.

Supporters Demand Vijay's Leadership

Eyewitnesses reported chaotic scenes after a supporter riding a motorcycle stopped abruptly outside the guarded premises and shouted slogans in support of Vijay before being confronted by security personnel and bystanders.

Loyalists raised slogans such as "Thalapathy Vaazhga" (long live Thalapathy) and "Endrendrum Mudhalvar" (eternal chief minister), expressing confidence in Vijay's eventual rise to power despite the ongoing political deadlock.

"People will soon uproot the current administration and install the 'Thalapathy' government," a supporter told PTI Videos, reflecting growing impatience among grassroots workers over the TVK's role in the state's political future.

Growing Support From Outside Tamil Nadu

The fervour was not limited to Tamil Nadu. A delegation of 12 pastors from Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district arrived at the party headquarters in Panaiyur to offer prayers and extend their wishes to the TVK chief.

"We have come from West Godavari with a strong desire to meet Vijay sir and offer our blessings," Pastor Stanley Thomas, who led the group, told PTI Videos.

The delegation said the visit reflected Vijay's growing appeal beyond Tamil Nadu and expressed hope of meeting him personally.

Protests and Detentions Amid Political Deadlock

As the crowd swelled, local police and private security personnel struggled to maintain order.

While some workers attempted to breach barricades demanding entry to meet their leader, others appealed for calm and urged supporters to remain patient.

The demonstration highlights increasing pressure on the TVK leadership to clarify its roadmap for the upcoming elections and its position on the ongoing government formation deadlock.

Meanwhile, at Lok Bhavan, where protests have continued for the past two days, police detained several TVK workers, including a party member identified as Suresh, following a high-decibel protest over the delay in government formation.

The protesters, who had gathered outside the governor's residence, demanded that Vijay be immediately invited to take the oath as CM.

The protest followed a meeting between Vijay and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, which reportedly ended without a breakthrough after the governor sought concrete proof of majority support in the 234-member Assembly.

TVK workers raised slogans against what they described as an unjustified delay by the Lok Bhavan.

"Vijay sir has won as an individual, without any established political backing. Do not do him this injustice," one worker shouted before being taken away by police.

Supporters also warned of a "massive public backlash" if the mandate was ignored.

"Once Vijay sir takes over as CM, everyone will see the change. We are here to demand the swearing-in ceremony he deserves," said Suresh shortly before his detention.

Uncertain Future For Tamil Nadu Politics

The political situation in Tamil Nadu remains fluid as stakeholders await the governor's next constitutional step in an Assembly where no party has secured a clear majority.

The DMK and AIADMK-both of which suffered significant losses to the TVK-are reportedly exploring tactical manoeuvres to navigate the hung Assembly.

The TVK, with 108 seats and the support of Congress's five MLAs, is still short of the majority mark. The DMK and AIADMK secured 59 and 47 seats, respectively.