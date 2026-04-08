Hey Moon, We Humans Are Coming Soon!

From selfies to science, astronauts aboard Orion document life, work and discovery during their historic Moon flyby.
IMAGE: Smiles in microgravity -- Artemis II crew members Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen capture a moment inside Orion during their lunar flyby, April 6, 2026. Photograph: NASA
Key Points
- Artemis II astronauts conducted extensive lunar observations, capturing images and data during a close flyby of the Moon.
- The crew spent hours at Orion's windows documenting the lunar surface, contributing to future scientific exploration missions.
- Specialised camera setups and techniques were used onboard to minimise reflections and maximise clarity of captured imagery.
- Astronauts also experienced a solar eclipse from lunar orbit, using protective eyewear for safe observation.
- The mission highlights human presence and scientific work beyond low Earth orbit for the first time in decades.
Seven Hours, One Window To The Moon
IMAGE: Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman and Jeremy Hansen prepare camera equipment ahead of their lunar flyby observations. Photograph: NASA
Before The Moon Came Into View
IMAGE: Commander Reid Wiseman looks out of the Orion window as the crew begins a lunar observation session on April 6, 2026. Photograph: NASA
IMAGE: Pilot Victor Glover and Mission Specialist Christina Koch capture images of the lunar surface during the Artemis II flyby on April 6, 2026. Photograph: NASA
The Moon, Through Human Eyes
IMAGE: Astronaut Jeremy Hansen photographs the Moon through a camera shroud designed to reduce cabin reflections inside Orion. Photograph: NASA
Shooting The Moon From Space
IMAGE: Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen captures images through the Orion spacecraft window during the lunar flyby. Photograph: NASA
Leading The Watch Beyond Earth
IMAGE: Artemis II crew members use eclipse glasses to safely observe a solar eclipse during their lunar flyby on April 6, 2026. Photograph: NASA
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/ Rediff