Hey Moon, We Humans Are Coming Soon!

From selfies to science, astronauts aboard Orion document life, work and discovery during their historic Moon flyby.

IMAGE: Smiles in microgravity -- Artemis II crew members Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen capture a moment inside Orion during their lunar flyby, April 6, 2026. Photograph: NASA

Key Points Artemis II astronauts conducted extensive lunar observations, capturing images and data during a close flyby of the Moon.

The crew spent hours at Orion's windows documenting the lunar surface, contributing to future scientific exploration missions.

Specialised camera setups and techniques were used onboard to minimise reflections and maximise clarity of captured imagery.

Astronauts also experienced a solar eclipse from lunar orbit, using protective eyewear for safe observation.

The mission highlights human presence and scientific work beyond low Earth orbit for the first time in decades.

Seven Hours, One Window To The Moon

IMAGE: Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman and Jeremy Hansen prepare camera equipment ahead of their lunar flyby observations. Photograph: NASA

Before The Moon Came Into View

IMAGE: Commander Reid Wiseman looks out of the Orion window as the crew begins a lunar observation session on April 6, 2026. Photograph: NASA

IMAGE: Pilot Victor Glover and Mission Specialist Christina Koch capture images of the lunar surface during the Artemis II flyby on April 6, 2026. Photograph: NASA

The Moon, Through Human Eyes

IMAGE: Astronaut Jeremy Hansen photographs the Moon through a camera shroud designed to reduce cabin reflections inside Orion. Photograph: NASA

Shooting The Moon From Space

IMAGE: Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen captures images through the Orion spacecraft window during the lunar flyby. Photograph: NASA

Leading The Watch Beyond Earth

IMAGE: Artemis II crew members use eclipse glasses to safely observe a solar eclipse during their lunar flyby on April 6, 2026. Photograph: NASA

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/ Rediff