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Hey Moon, We Humans Are Coming Soon!

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 16:54 IST

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From selfies to science, astronauts aboard Orion document life, work and discovery during their historic Moon flyby.

 

Artemis II crew lunar selfie

IMAGE: Smiles in microgravity -- Artemis II crew members Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen capture a moment inside Orion during their lunar flyby, April 6, 2026. Photograph: NASA

 

Key Points

  • Artemis II astronauts conducted extensive lunar observations, capturing images and data during a close flyby of the Moon.
  • The crew spent hours at Orion's windows documenting the lunar surface, contributing to future scientific exploration missions.
  • Specialised camera setups and techniques were used onboard to minimise reflections and maximise clarity of captured imagery.
  • Astronauts also experienced a solar eclipse from lunar orbit, using protective eyewear for safe observation.
  • The mission highlights human presence and scientific work beyond low Earth orbit for the first time in decades.

Seven Hours, One Window To The Moon

Crew preparing camera equipment

IMAGE: Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman and Jeremy Hansen prepare camera equipment ahead of their lunar flyby observations. Photograph: NASA

 

Before The Moon Came Into View

Wiseman observing Moon window

IMAGE: Commander Reid Wiseman looks out of the Orion window as the crew begins a lunar observation session on April 6, 2026. Photograph: NASA

 

Glover Koch photographing Moon

IMAGE: Pilot Victor Glover and Mission Specialist Christina Koch capture images of the lunar surface during the Artemis II flyby on April 6, 2026. Photograph: NASA

 

The Moon, Through Human Eyes

Jeremy Hansen photographing window

IMAGE: Astronaut Jeremy Hansen photographs the Moon through a camera shroud designed to reduce cabin reflections inside Orion. Photograph: NASA

 

Shooting The Moon From Space

Hansen framing shot Orion window

IMAGE: Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen captures images through the Orion spacecraft window during the lunar flyby. Photograph: NASA

 

Leading The Watch Beyond Earth

Crew using eclipse glasses

IMAGE: Artemis II crew members use eclipse glasses to safely observe a solar eclipse during their lunar flyby on April 6, 2026. Photograph: NASA

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/ Rediff

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