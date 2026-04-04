Artemis II: Stunning Photos Of Earth

NASA's Artemis II mission, launched on April 1, 2026, marks humanity's return journey to the Moon with four astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft.

Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch,and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen are on an approximately 10-day mission around the Moon.

Stunning images from Orion's windows capture breathtaking views of Earth after the historic translunar injection burn.

IMAGE: Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman took this picture of Earth from the Orion spacecraft's window on April 2, 2026, after completing the translunar injection burn. Photograph: NASA/Reid Wiseman

IMAGE: A view of a backlit Earth taken by Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman from one of the Orion spacecraft's windows after completing the translunar injection burn on April 2, 2026. Photograph: NASA

IMAGE: A view of Earth taken by Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman from one of the Orion spacecraft's four main windows after completing the translunar injection burn on April 2, 2026. Photograph: NASA

IMAGE: The Artemis II crew answers questions from reporters during the first downlink event of their mission. Photograph: NASA

IMAGE: Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, and Reid Wiseman work together inside the Orion spacecraft on their way to the Moon. Photograph: NASA

IMAGE: NASA Flight Directors Rick Henfling, right, and Judd Frieling, left, in Mission Control's White Flight Control room during NASA's Artemis II mission launch on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. Photograph: Robert Markowitz/NASA-JSC

IMAGE: A view of the Earth from NASA's Orion spacecraft as it orbits above the planet during the Artemis II test flight. Photograph: NASA

IMAGE: A view over the shoulders of Astronauts Victor Glover, left, and Reid Wiseman, right, pilot and commander, respectively, inside the Orion spacecraft as they participate in a proximity operations demonstration.

This demonstration tests the spacecraft's ability to manually maneuver relative to another spacecraft, the interim cryogenic propulsion stage, after separation, using its onboard navigation sensors and reaction control thrusters. Photograph: NASA

IMAGE: A view from the docking camera on NASA's Orion spacecraft looking at the interim cryogenic propulsion stage as the Artemis II crew participates in a proximity operations demonstration.

The demonstration tested the spacecraft's ability to manually maneuver relative to another spacecraft using its onboard navigation sensors and reaction control thrusters. Photograph: NASA

IMAGE: A view of the Earth's horizon from NASA's Orion spacecraft as it orbits above the planet during the first hours of the Artemis II test flight. Photograph: NASA

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff