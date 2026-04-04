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Artemis II: Stunning Photos Of Earth

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 04, 2026 17:49 IST

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NASA's Artemis II mission, launched on April 1, 2026, marks humanity's return journey to the Moon with four astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft.

Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch,and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen are on an approximately 10-day mission around the Moon.

Stunning images from Orion's windows capture breathtaking views of Earth after the historic translunar injection burn.

NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman captures Earth from Orion spacecraft window after translunar injection burn

IMAGE: Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman took this picture of Earth from the Orion spacecraft's window on April 2, 2026, after completing the translunar injection burn. Photograph: NASA/Reid Wiseman

 

 

Backlit Earth viewed from Orion spacecraft after translunar injection burn

IMAGE: A view of a backlit Earth taken by Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman from one of the Orion spacecraft's windows after completing the translunar injection burn on April 2, 2026. Photograph: NASA

 

Earth seen from Orion spacecraft main window during Artemis II mission

IMAGE: A view of Earth taken by Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman from one of the Orion spacecraft's four main windows after completing the translunar injection burn on April 2, 2026. Photograph: NASA

 

Artemis II crew answers questions during first downlink event

IMAGE: The Artemis II crew answers questions from reporters during the first downlink event of their mission. Photograph: NASA

 

Artemis II astronauts Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen and Reid Wiseman inside Orion spacecraft

IMAGE: Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, and Reid Wiseman work together inside the Orion spacecraft on their way to the Moon. Photograph: NASA

 

NASA flight directors Rick Henfling and Judd Frieling at Mission Control during Artemis II launch

IMAGE: NASA Flight Directors Rick Henfling, right, and Judd Frieling, left, in Mission Control's White Flight Control room during NASA's Artemis II mission launch on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. Photograph: Robert Markowitz/NASA-JSC

 

Earth view from NASA Orion spacecraft during Artemis II test flight

IMAGE: A view of the Earth from NASA's Orion spacecraft as it orbits above the planet during the Artemis II test flight.Photograph: NASA

 

Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman inside Orion during proximity operations demonstration

IMAGE: A view over the shoulders of Astronauts Victor Glover, left, and Reid Wiseman, right, pilot and commander, respectively, inside the Orion spacecraft as they participate in a proximity operations demonstration.
This demonstration tests the spacecraft's ability to manually maneuver relative to another spacecraft, the interim cryogenic propulsion stage, after separation, using its onboard navigation sensors and reaction control thrusters. Photograph: NASA

 

Orion docking camera view of interim cryogenic propulsion stage during Artemis II proximity operations

IMAGE: A view from the docking camera on NASA's Orion spacecraft looking at the interim cryogenic propulsion stage as the Artemis II crew participates in a proximity operations demonstration.
The demonstration tested the spacecraft's ability to manually maneuver relative to another spacecraft using its onboard navigation sensors and reaction control thrusters. Photograph: NASA

 

Earth horizon from Orion spacecraft during Artemis II test flight first hours

IMAGE: A view of the Earth's horizon from NASA's Orion spacecraft as it orbits above the planet during the first hours of the Artemis II test flight.Photograph: NASA

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

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