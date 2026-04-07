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Home  » News » Check Out The Dark Side Of The Moon!

Check Out The Dark Side Of The Moon!

By ASHISH NARSALE
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 07, 2026 16:05 IST

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From orbit to deep space, Artemis II captures striking views of Earth, the Moon, and life aboard Orion as humans venture beyond low Earth orbit once again.

 

Moon from Orion window

IMAGE: A crew member captures the Moon through Orion's window on day five of the Artemis II mission, April 6, 2026. Photograph: NASA/Handout/Reuters

 

Key Points

  • Artemis II marks NASA's first crewed mission beyond low Earth orbit in decades, orbiting the Moon without landing.
  • The Orion spacecraft provides astronauts with unprecedented views of Earth, Moon, and deep space during the journey.
  • The mission tests critical systems and human endurance ahead of future lunar landings under NASA's Artemis programme.

Crew Reaches Farthest Distance

Artemis II crew Orion capsule

IMAGE: The Artemis II crew inside Orion after reaching the mission's farthest distance from Earth during the lunar flyby, April 6, 2026. Photograph: NASA/Handout/Reuters

 

Earth Glows From Deep Space

Earth from Orion spacecraft

IMAGE: Earth is seen from Orion after the spacecraft reached its farthest point during the Moon mission, April 6, 2026. Photograph: NASA/Handout/Reuters

 

Dual View: Earth and Moon

Earth and Moon together Orion

IMAGE: The Moon and Earth appear together as Orion approaches its maximum distance from Earth, April 6, 2026. Photograph: NASA/Handout/Reuters

 

Moon close view Orion

IMAGE: A detailed view of the Moon captured from Orion as it approaches its farthest distance during the mission, April 6, 2026. Photograph: NASA/Handout/Reuters

 

Life Aboard Orion Capsule

astronaut shaving Orion

IMAGE: Artemis II Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen shaves inside Orion on flight day five ahead of the lunar flyby, April 6, 2026. Photograph: NASA/Handout/Reuters

 

Christina Koch inside Orion

IMAGE: NASA Astronaut Christina Koch is illuminated by a screen inside the Orion spacecraft during the the mission, April 3, 2026. Photograph: NASA/Handout/Reuters

 

REVEALED: Moon's Unseen Side

One of the most striking features in this view is the Orientale Basin, a massive impact crater about 600 miles (965 km) wide.

Fully lit Moon reveals near side (right) and hidden far side, with the massive Orientale Basin spanning both.

IMAGE: A fully lit Moon reveals near side (The dark region) and hidden far side, with the massive Orientale Basin spanning both. Photograph: Kind courtesy nasa.gov

The Moon's surface is like a time capsule, preserving a record of its past that becomes clearer when fully illuminated.

Key Points

  • Moon's surface preserves billions of years of geological history, offering insights into its evolution and early formation.
  • Dark patches on near side are ancient lava plains formed from cooled molten rock flows.
  • Orientale Basin, nearly 965 km wide, remains one of the best-preserved impact craters on the Moon.
  • Moon's far side stays hidden due to synchronous rotation with Earth, limiting direct observation.
  • NASA imagery continues to reveal lunar volcanic activity, impact history, and structural evolution.

Moon near side features

The side facing Earth -- known as the near side -- appears on the right in the image and is marked by dark patches.

These are ancient lava plains, formed billions of years ago when molten rock spread across the surface and later cooled.

Orientale Basin impact crater

One of the most striking features in this view is the Orientale Basin, a massive impact crater about 600 miles (965 km) wide.

It lies along the boundary between the Moon's near side and far side.

Why far side hidden

While we always see the same face of the Moon from Earth, the far side remains hidden because the Moon rotates at the same rate that it orbits our planet.

Lunar volcanic lava plains

The Orientale Basin stands out as one of the best-preserved large impact basins on the Moon.

Its structure helps scientists understand how powerful collisions shaped the lunar surface in its early history.

NASA Moon observations

In special full-view images, the entire basin can be seen at once, offering a rare and complete view of this enormous feature.

Observations and imagery from NASA continue to shed light on the Moon's volcanic past, impact history, and evolution over billions of years.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

ASHISH NARSALE / Rediff.com

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