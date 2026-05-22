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Kalyan Police Bust Drug Syndicate, Arrest Five

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 22, 2026 17:29 IST

Kalyan police dismantled a major drug syndicate, seizing a large quantity of heroin and arresting five individuals, including a key interstate supplier, in a significant crackdown on drug trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kalyan police busted a drug syndicate, seizing 9.7 kg of heroin.
  • Five individuals were arrested, including a notorious interstate heroin supplier.
  • The seized heroin is valued at Rs 34.18 crore.
  • The kingpin, Amjad Yusuf Pathan, was arrested in Igatpuri, Nashik district.
  • Investigations are ongoing to uncover cross-border links of the drug syndicate.

Kalyan police in the district have busted a drug syndicate with the seizure of 9.7 kg of heroin valued at Rs 34.18 crore and arrested five persons including a notorious interstate supplier, officials said on Friday.

Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Jadhav said the Kalyan Anti-Narcotics Action Team conducted several raids during the operation that went on for several weeks.

 

Heroin Seized and Initial Arrests

On April 1, a team led by sub-inspector Anil Gaikwad intercepted Qasim Abdul Sattar Vasaikar (38), resident of Shahapur, and Krishna Nagappa Halemani (36) on Sanglewadi road. A search of their backpacks led to the recovery of 9.2 kg of heroin and cash.

A search at Vasaikar's residence yielded an additional 531.69 grams of heroin.

Further Arrests and Kingpin's Capture

Following up on leads, Ganesan Puthuswami Jangmar alias Anna (71) was arrested from Mumbai on April 5, and Saddam Gafur Sheikh (32) was held from Kalyan on April 6.

The biggest breakthrough came on May 21, when the anti-narcotics squad tracked down and arrested the kingpin and main supplier, Amjad Yusuf Pathan (47), from Igatpuri in Nashik district, said DCP Atul Zende.

Accused Face Multiple Charges

Pathan faces 20 major cases registered across Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Vasaikar is named in three offences, while Saddam Sheikh has seven cases registered against him.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation into the cross-border links of the syndicate is underway, the officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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