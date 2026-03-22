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Drug Trafficking Network Busted in Arunachal Pradesh: Four Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 22, 2026 20:07 IST

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Four individuals have been arrested in Arunachal Pradesh following a successful drug bust that resulted in the seizure of heroin worth over Rs 1.6 lakh, disrupting a local drug trafficking network.

Key Points

  • Four individuals were arrested in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, for drug trafficking.
  • Police seized approximately 25 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of Rs 1.63 lakh.
  • The arrests followed a tip-off and subsequent raids in Dokum Colony and Kerekjuli.
  • A suspected drug peddler was apprehended, leading to the arrest of three suppliers attempting to flee.

Four persons were arrested with drugs in Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at Dokum Colony and recovered 12.90 gram of heroin worth around Rs 82,000, they said.

 

Tony Gamlin (28), a suspected peddler, was nabbed in the operation, they added.

During interrogation, he revealed the source of the contraband, police claimed.

Based on the information, police laid a trap at Kerekjuli in Pichola to apprehend the supplier. Three suspected peddlers, Dibjyoti Kutum alias Raju (25), Boluram Doley (25) and Mitunjoy Pegu (24), were nabbed while they were attempting to flee on motorcycles.

Another 12.85 gram heroin worth Rs 81,000 were seized from them, police said.

A case was registered, and an investigation started, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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