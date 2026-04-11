HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Drug Arrest: Man Nabbed with Heroin in Ambala

Drug Arrest: Man Nabbed with Heroin in Ambala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 11, 2026 21:04 IST

x

A man has been arrested in Ambala, Haryana, after police discovered one kilogram of heroin in his vehicle, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Ambala, Haryana, for possession of heroin.
  • Police seized one kilogram of heroin from the suspect's car.
  • The arrest occurred in the Kavita Vihar area following a tip-off.
  • The suspect has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

A man was arrested after one kg of heroin was allegedly recovered from his possession in Haryana's Ambala, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime) Virender Kumar said that acting on a tip-off, the police cordoned off the Kavita Vihar area, under the jurisdiction of the Mahesh Nagar police station.

 

During the checking, it recovered one kg of heroin from a car and arrested the man named Ariman.

A case has been registered under the relevant section under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against the accused, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Two Arrested, 7kg Heroin Recovered in Amritsar Drug Bust
Two Arrested, 7kg Heroin Recovered in Amritsar Drug Bust
Haryana Man Arrested in Shimla with 288 Grams of Heroin
Haryana Man Arrested in Shimla with 288 Grams of Heroin
Ugandan Woman Held in Ambala with Heroin Worth Lakhs
Ugandan Woman Held in Ambala with Heroin Worth Lakhs
Drug bust in Arunachal Pradesh: Man held with heroin worth ₹1.37 lakh
Drug bust in Arunachal Pradesh: Man held with heroin worth ₹1.37 lakh
Interstate Narcotics Syndicate Busted in Delhi, Three Arrested

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

JD Vance lands in Pak, Munir receives him at airport0:39

JD Vance lands in Pak, Munir receives him at airport

Class 10 Student in Rajouri Builds Mini Hyower Model3:15

Class 10 Student in Rajouri Builds Mini Hyower Model

Watch: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi's Rare Candid Chat In Parliament Complex1:58

Watch: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi's Rare Candid Chat In...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO