Drug Arrest: Man Nabbed with Heroin in Ambala

A man has been arrested in Ambala, Haryana, after police discovered one kilogram of heroin in his vehicle, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points A man was arrested in Ambala, Haryana, for possession of heroin.

Police seized one kilogram of heroin from the suspect's car.

The arrest occurred in the Kavita Vihar area following a tip-off.

The suspect has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

A man was arrested after one kg of heroin was allegedly recovered from his possession in Haryana's Ambala, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime) Virender Kumar said that acting on a tip-off, the police cordoned off the Kavita Vihar area, under the jurisdiction of the Mahesh Nagar police station.

During the checking, it recovered one kg of heroin from a car and arrested the man named Ariman.

A case has been registered under the relevant section under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against the accused, the police said.