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Ugandan Woman Held in Ambala with Heroin Worth Lakhs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 19, 2026 22:20 IST

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An Ugandan national has been arrested in Ambala, Haryana, for possession of over 300 grams of heroin, prompting a police investigation into potential drug trafficking connections.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An Ugandan national, Halima Nabosa, was arrested in Ambala Cantt with 306 grams of heroin.
  • The arrest was made by the Ambala Crime Investigation Agency-1 team following a tip-off.
  • Nabosa had travelled from Delhi to Ambala with the intention of supplying the heroin.
  • Police are investigating Nabosa's potential links to larger drug trafficking networks.
  • The police are working to identify the individual in Ambala who was intended to receive the drugs.

An African national was arrested in Haryana's Ambala along with over 300 grams of heroin, police said on Thursday.

The Ambala Crime Investigation Agency-1 team of Ambala police apprehended Halima Nabosa, a native of Africa's Uganda, at Ambala Cantt and seized 306 grams of heroin from her possession.

 

After her arrest, CIA-1 team produced the foreign national before a local court and obtained five-day police remand for further investigation.

Investigation Details

The police said that preliminary investigation revealed that Halima Nabosa currently resides in Delhi. She had travelled from Delhi to Ambala with the intention of supplying the contraband to someone here.

Harjinder, the in-charge of CIA-1, stated that on the night of March 17, they received information that a foreign national was arriving with a consignment of narcotics.

On March 18 night, the police cordoned off the Ambala Cantonment area and apprehended the suspect. The woman had concealed the heroin within her clothing and the drugs were recovered during a subsequent search conducted by the police.

Ongoing Enquiries

The police are currently investigating whether she has links to any major drug trafficking syndicates.

They are also attempting to identify the specific individual in Ambala to whom she intended to supply the heroin.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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