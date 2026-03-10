HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Arunachal Pradesh Police Seize Heroin in Namsai District

Arunachal Pradesh Police Seize Heroin in Namsai District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 10, 2026 11:28 IST

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Arunachal Pradesh Police seized a substantial quantity of heroin in Namsai district, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crime in the region.

Key Points

  • Arunachal Pradesh Police seized 26 grams of heroin worth ₹1.37 lakh in Namsai district.
  • The raid was conducted at a residence in Nongtow Khamti village based on credible information.
  • The heroin was recovered from a sling bag carried by the accused during the search.
  • The seizure was conducted following NDPS procedures and videographed using the E-Sakshya app.
  • A case has been registered under Section 21 (b) of the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigation is ongoing.

Police seized 26 grams of heroin valued at around ₹1.37 lakh from the residence of a man during a raid at Nongtow Khamti village in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district, a senior official said.

Acting on credible information about the illicit sale and purchase of narcotic substances, a team led by Namsai SDPO Kengo Dirchi, along with Namsai police station officer-in-charge inspector AK Pandey, and other personnel, conducted a raid on March 9 under the supervision of Namsai SP Sange Thinley.

 

During the search in the presence of independent witnesses, police recovered heroin from a sling bag carried by the accused.

The SDPO said the heroin was seized, packed, and sealed following NDPS procedures, and the whole process was videographed through the E-Sakshya app.

A case under Section 21 (b) of the NDPS Act, 1985, has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is on, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
