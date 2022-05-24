News
Rediff.com  » News » Here Comes The Rain...

Here Comes The Rain...

By Rediff News Bureau
May 24, 2022 10:31 IST
Unseasonal rains interrupted the sweltering heat in Delhi and Gurugram on Monday while rain clouds gathered in sultry Lucknow.

IMAGE: Vehicles wade through a waterlogged street in Gurugram after heavy rains. All photographs: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The waterlogged service road off the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.

 

IMAGE: Dark clouds hover in the sky over Lucknow.

 

IMAGE: Strong winds accompanied by rain brought much needed respite from the heatwave in Lucknow.

 

IMAGE: Dark clouds over Lucknow on Monday.

 

 
