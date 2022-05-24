Here Comes The Rain...

Unseasonal rains interrupted the sweltering heat in Delhi and Gurugram on Monday while rain clouds gathered in sultry Lucknow.

Please click on the images for a better view.

IMAGE: Vehicles wade through a waterlogged street in Gurugram after heavy rains. All photographs: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The waterlogged service road off the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.

IMAGE: Dark clouds hover in the sky over Lucknow.

IMAGE: Strong winds accompanied by rain brought much needed respite from the heatwave in Lucknow.

IMAGE: Dark clouds over Lucknow on Monday.