Here Comes The Rain...

Unseasonal rains interrupted the sweltering heat in Delhi and Gurugram on Monday while rain clouds gathered in sultry Lucknow.
IMAGE: Vehicles wade through a waterlogged street in Gurugram after heavy rains. All photographs: PTI Photo
IMAGE: The waterlogged service road off the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.
IMAGE: Dark clouds hover in the sky over Lucknow.
IMAGE: Strong winds accompanied by rain brought much needed respite from the heatwave in Lucknow.
IMAGE: Dark clouds over Lucknow on Monday.
