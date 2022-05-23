News
Rediff.com  » News » Heavy rain, thunderstorm hit Delhi, flight ops affected

Heavy rain, thunderstorm hit Delhi, flight ops affected

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 23, 2022 08:42 IST
Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were affected on Monday morning as several parts of the national capital and the National Capital Region received heavy rain with thunderstorm.

IMAGE: Trees were uprooted due to strong winds and heavy rain, affecting traffic in several parts of Delhi. Photograph: ANI

The airport authorities have requested the passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

 

'Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information,' Delhi Airport tweeted.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR during the next two hours.

Strong winds and heavy rain uprooted trees in parts of Delhi which resulted in roads getting blocked.

IMD said that impact on vulnerable structures, kutcha houses, traffic and visibility is expected and suggested people to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible.

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
