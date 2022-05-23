News
Delhi's Water Crisis

Delhi's Water Crisis

By Rediff News Bureau
May 23, 2022 08:11 IST
Delhi is facing a huge water crisis due to low levels of water in the Yamuna.

With the Yamuna drying up due to a heat wave and the rising heat, authorities in Delhi are barely meeting the drinking water demand in several areas.

Delhi gets around 70 per cent of its water supplies from the Yamuna.

Please click on the images for a glimpse of the water crisis in the national capital.

IMAGE: A child carries vessels to fill with drinking water from a tanker at the Vivekanand Camp in New Delhi. All photographs: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A woman carries vessels to fill with drinking water from a tanker in New Delhi.

 

IMAGE: Locals collect drinking water from a tanker at Sanjay Camp in Chanakyapuri.

 

IMAGE: Locals collect drinking water from a tanker in New Delhi.

 

IMAGE: The rush to collect drinking water from a tanker.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
HP, Haryana, UP not to supply more water to Delhi
Unified MCD comes into existence after a decade
After power shortage Delhi stares at water crisis
Cannes: Looks To Make You Blush
Turning Point: Livingstone hits 23 off 6
OUTRAGEOUS! Can you study like this?
Son Heung-min makes history with Golden Boot win
