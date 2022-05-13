News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Monsoon to hit Kerala on May 27, five days early: IMD

Monsoon to hit Kerala on May 27, five days early: IMD

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 13, 2022 20:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

South-west monsoon, considered as the lifeline of India's agri-based economy, is likely to bring first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days earlier than the normal onset date, the weather office announced on Friday.

"This year, the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be earlier than the normal date of onset. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on May 27 with a model error of four days," India Meteorological Department said.

In 2009, the south-west monsoon had reached Kerala on May 23.

Weather scientists attribute the early onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala to the influence of the remnants of cyclone Asani that triggered the cross-equatorial flow, a key factor for the seasonal rains.

The early arrival of the south-west monsoon comes at a time when parts of north-west India were experiencing extremely high maximum temperatures.

 

On Thursday, the weather office had forecast the onset of south-west monsoon over Andaman & Nicobar islands on May 15, nearly a week ahead of schedule.

"In association with enhanced cross equatorial winds, conditions are becoming favorable for the advance of Southwest Monsoon into South Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, around May 15," the IMD said in a statement.

At the same time, the weather office made it clear that past data suggest that there is no association of the date of monsoon advance over the Andaman Sea either with the date of monsoon onset over Kerala or with the seasonal monsoon rainfall over the country.

The IMD said due to strong westerly flow from Arabian Sea to south peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, south interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep over the next five days.

Parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala-Mahe are likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rains on Saturday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Climate change has increased number of cyclones'
'Climate change has increased number of cyclones'
Explained: How Global Warming changes Oceans
Explained: How Global Warming changes Oceans
'Rainfall is one of the hardest things to predict'
'Rainfall is one of the hardest things to predict'
At Chintan Shivir, Cong moots '1 family, 1 ticket' rule
At Chintan Shivir, Cong moots '1 family, 1 ticket' rule
Gyanvapi survey resumes Sat, mosque mgmt on board
Gyanvapi survey resumes Sat, mosque mgmt on board
Terror funding case: Ex-NIA officer charge-sheeted
Terror funding case: Ex-NIA officer charge-sheeted
'Umran will need time to mature'
'Umran will need time to mature'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why our cities get submerged in the monsoon

Why our cities get submerged in the monsoon

An interview about rain you must read

An interview about rain you must read

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances